The Rise of the Politics of Fear – Neocon Theory To Control The Masses.

The Power Of Nightmares -Adam Curtis

The Power of Nightmares, subtitled The Rise of the Politics of Fear, written and produced by Adam Curtis. Details the rise of the American NEOCONS (Neo-Conservative/Israeli movement and Radical Islam, with comparisons on their origins and strong similarities. Curtis argues that the threat of radical Islamism as a massive, sinister organized force of destruction, specifically in the form of Al-Qaeda, (& its later offshoots ISIS, Boko Haram, Free Syrian Army, etc), is in fact a myth perpetrated by politicians in many countries—and particularly American warmongering NeoCons and their enablers.

Covid, Climate Change, ISIS, it is all about creating fear. Watch the Power Of Nightmares to see the Neocons theory of how to control the population.

