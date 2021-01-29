in Latest, Video

The Rise of the Politics of Fear – Neocon Theory To Control The Masses.

The Power Of Nightmares -Adam Curtis : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

The Power of Nightmares, subtitled The Rise of the Politics of Fear, written and produced by Adam Curtis. Details the rise of the American NEOCONS…

The Power of Nightmares, subtitled The Rise of the Politics of Fear, written and produced by Adam Curtis. Details the rise of the American NEOCONS (Neo-Conservative/Israeli movement and Radical Islam, with comparisons on their origins and strong similarities. Curtis argues that the threat of radical Islamism as a massive, sinister organized force of destruction, specifically in the form of Al-Qaeda, (& its later offshoots ISIS, Boko Haram, Free Syrian Army, etc), is in fact a myth perpetrated by politicians in many countries—and particularly American warmongering NeoCons and their enablers.

Covid, Climate Change, ISIS, it is all about creating fear.  Watch the Power Of Nightmares to see the Neocons theory of how to control the population.

neoconControl By Fear

BobValdez
BobValdez
January 29, 2021

The messages are clear:

175db0900698ff316ed326847e5f850810bc462f49ff0dd46976b81e188d496d.jpg
0
Reply
BobValdez
BobValdez
January 29, 2021

2

90518226_10220268264830634_7156945528515723264_o.jpg
0
Reply

