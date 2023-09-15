Evidence that the U.S. Government Has Been Secretly Run by Nazis (Except for JFK) Since 25 July 1945

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On 16 May 1982, CBS News “60 Minutes” broadcast the longest documentary segment they had ever done (26 minutes). It was titled “THE NAZI CONNECTION”, and it ended up winning an Emmy Award for Mike Wallace, who interviewed there the leading researcher concerning the U.S. Government’s continuing program of protecting and providing U.S. citizenship and employment for leading Nazi war criminals who would assist the U.S. Government to organize in Ukraine and Belarus (the two countries that border the nearest to The Kremlin — just 300 miles away) for those Soviet republics to break off from the Soviet Union and become a base from which to launch then a blitz-nuclear attack against Russia. This mini-documentary finally became posted to youtube on 25 May 2021, not by CBS News but instead by the independent website Hezakya Newz & Films, which archives documentaries. They headlined it “1982 SPECIAL REPORT: ‘THE CIA/NAZI CONNECTION’” (click onto that to view it). What it documents, in Wallace’s interview of that expert, John Loftus, is that despite the U.S. Government’s rhetoric and even its laws against its hiding and protecting and hiring Nazi officials into and bringing them into the United States, this was done by the U.S. State Department and CIA routinely, even up to that time (1982), and U.S. Government officials constantly denied it, not only to the U.S. public, but to each other when publicly questioned about it. This documentary shows — it proves — that, even if the officials who say they didn’t know about it were speaking truthfully there, the problem continued, and no one was being punished for it. In other words: this 26-minute documentary proves that there indeed does exist a Deep State within the post-WW-II U.S. Government, and that this higher level of the U.S. government violates U.S. laws and even Presidential orders, and does so with complete impunity. This 26-minute documentary proves that though there exists an elected U.S. Government, there secretly exists also such a higher U.S. government, a nazi, rabidly anti-Russian, “Deep State,” and that it rules this country, behind the scenes, and above the laws, regardless of the voters.

On 12 August 2022, The Real News Network published their video interview by Chris Hedges, of one of the great CIA whistleblowers, John Kiriakou, “THE CHRIS HEDGES REPORT: WE DON’T NEED THE CIA”, and though everything he says there is stunning and true, what surprised me the most was his saying “I think most Americans don’t understand really the governments and the CIA’s obsession with communism right up until the end of communism in Europe,” and his apparent assumption that this U.S. Government aim to take control over Russia stopped when the Soviet Union ended in 1991. It obviously did NOT stop; and, in fact, U.S. President George H.W. Bush began telling all his flunkies — always in secret — starting on 24 February 1990, that everything that he and they had been telling Gobachev to that effect was going to be just a lie, and America would now be aiming to conquer and take control over Russia itself. The Cold War had ended on the Russian side but (secretly), NOT on the U.S. side. And that then is what happened and why NATO has since expanded right up to Russia’s borders. This is the secret government, the dictatorship, which some people think is simply the CIA bureaucracy, but which is instead the billionaires who are profiting enormously from it and who donate at least 30% of all of the money to America’s Democratic and Republican Parties. Just as Hitler had intended with his Operation Barbarossa, the post-WW-II U.S. Government, ever since 25 July 1945, has been obsessed to conquer Russia — the world’s most natural-resources-rich nation. Hitler craved it; so does the American-nazi regime. Kyriaku cites numerous instances of blatant illegality by not only the CIA but the FBI, and acquiesence in it on the part of virtually all of official Washington. It’s the way a secret dictatorship functions, no democracy.

On 15 September 2023, The Real News Network issued “The ‘slow motion execution’ of Julian Assange w/Craig Murray | The Chris Hedges Report”, and Hedges interviewed Julian Assange’s friend Craig Murray, discussing the legal tactics, and the blatant illegality of them, that were now about to result soon in probably the British renditioning of the Australian Julian Assange to America for the execution-phase. The UK is violating both its own laws and international laws in order to do this. It too is a Rhodesist (Anglo-nazi) operation.

An excellent brief video by Carlton Meyer had been posted just the prior day, September 14th, “The CIA in Ethiopia”, which showed that either “the CIA worked with its friends in Hollywood to create the 1985 ‘We Are the World – Live Aid’ fundraiser [against starvation in Ethiopia], or just diverted the money flow” into “500,000 dollars a year to help the Ethiopian People’s Democratic Alliance conduct a worldwide propaganda war against the Marxist government. This group was led by wealthy Ethiopian landowners who had fled their nation after the communists seized their property. Reagan labeled Ethiopia a threat to the world, and was one of four nations he targeted for regime change.” The many star-musicians were raising money against hunger and it went instead to this Anglo-nazi imperialistic operation.

The U.S. billionaires thus offer to billionaires in foreign countries both propaganda protection and military protection, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, so that they can achieve their determination ultimately to control the entire world, top-down, and exploit the public everywhere. Their agents — funded by taxpayer dollars — control the government behind-the-scenes for their creation of this global empire, which they exploit and which makes them obscenely rich.

This does not happen because of democracy but because democracy in America actually ended on 25 July 1945. And the dictatorship is getting worse all the time. Julian Assange is today being crucified by the current and even more vicious equivalent of imperial Rome, and this is today’s version of Jesus carrying the cross to his execution: it is a warning and a public display against anyone else who would publish truths that the empire prohibits to be published. And this is how our nazi ‘democracy’ functions.

(By the way: the Kiriakou interview closed with both him and his interviewer, Hedges, casually dismissiong the idea that JFK had been assassinated in a CIA operation, but I think that if they had read Jim Douglass’s 2010 JFK and the Unspeakable, they’d feel quite embarrassed at having done that. Kiriakou’s saying that the Mafia was likelier than the CIA to have assassinated JFK simply ignores the massive contrary evidence — which, apparently, he’s not even interested to know, which is shocking, given what else he documented to Hedges from his own personal experience.)

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

