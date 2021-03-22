Forget the Fed. Here Comes Another Helicopter! Inflation Expected To Go Off the Charts!

source / The Money GPS

Get your stimmy, buy a share or two or your favorite tech company. Or better yet, buy a few 2×4’s. In order to stimulate the economy, the government has sent out a massive flow of cash to a big group of people. For those who need it, it might be a lifesaver. For those who don’t, this should make its way into the stock market. Like last time, many were pumping more into the markets and so this is an indirect bailout of the biggest companies in the world. But hey, they care about you, don’t they?

Stimulus Checks Update: IRS, Treasury Sent Out $242B So Far in Third Round – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-17/treasury-has-sent-out-242-billion-in-stimulus-checks-so-far

Starbucks expected to get jolt from stimulus checks and restaurant reopenings – MarketWatch

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/starbucks-upcoming-gains-from-restaurant-reopenings-and-federal-stimulus-drive-analyst-upgrade-11615908088

Normalized As Of 01/27/2021

Last Price

No Title No Description

Dow Jones Industrial Average | 1896-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Quote | Chart

https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/stock-market

Forget The Fed: Here Comes Another Helicopter | ZeroHedge

Forget The Fed: Here Comes Another Helicopter As the market awaits the FOMC meeting, it is important to highlight a development in dollar liquidity that will take place irrespective of the Fed in coming weeks: the literal injection of around a trillion Fed-printed dollars into the US economy, a textbook helicopter drop of money (first discussed in ” Head of FX Research”Mind-Boggling Liquidity”: Nobody Is Paying Attention To The $1.1 Trillion Flood About To Hit Markets”).

Alternate U.S. Dollar Index Chart

Alternate U.S. Dollar Index Chart The SGS Financial-Weighted Dollar Index reflects a composite value of the foreign-exchange-weighted U.S. dollar, weighted by the proportionate trading volume of the USD versus the six highest volume currencies: EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD. The FRB Trade-Weighted Dollar is the Major Currency Index published by the Federal Reserve, with the USD weighted by respective merchandise trade volume against the same currencies.

What Interest Rate Triggers The Next Crisis? – RIA

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/what-interest-rate-triggers-the-next-crisis/

200 YEARS OF INTEREST RATES IN THE U.S.

10 Year Yields and Secular GDP Growth

Debt, Interest Rates and Financial Crisis

No Title No Description

Mortgage refinance demand tanks 39% as rates continue to climb

Mortgage refinance demand tanks 39% as rates continue to climb Higher mortgage rates are cutting into demand for refinances, as fewer and fewer borrowers can now get worthwhile savings. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 4% for the week and were down 39% compared with the same week one year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

Amazon unseats Walmart to become the No. 1 apparel retailer in U.S.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/17/amazon-unseats-walmart-to-become-the-no-1-apparel-retailer-in-the-us.html

A new law would force employees to contribute to their 401(k) – MarketWatch

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/want-to-get-more-people-to-save-for-retirement-make-it-the-law-11615990210

Wells Fargo CEO ‘Bullish’ on U.S. Economy in Second Half of Year – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-17/wells-fargo-ceo-bullish-on-u-s-economy-in-second-half-of-year

Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

