The Real Science: Why In The West Have People Died Unnecessarily From Covid, Money?!

The science shows that people have died unnecessarily in the West from Covid. India has a much lower death rate than countries in the West. All Western governments need to be sued for withholding early treatment for Covid. What is the link between the West’s response to Covid compared with the rest of the World? Arrogance, corruption, stupidity, nanny state, socialism, or all of the above. My guess is that corruption is the primary reason. Everything currently happening in the world is about corruption. The real science has been suppressed to sell vaccines and take tax payer dollars, as usual. These treatments are cheap and effective which does not help the pharmaceutical companies make money.

Fauci needs to be investigated!

