Central Banks are Going to Overcook the Economy, Melt UP, Then COLLAPSE

We are at a pivotal moment not just in the stock market, but in the financial system itself. All around the world, governments have pumped more money into their countries than ever before in history. Central banks have done the same. All the while, we are seeing maximum fallout in the economy. Even as stores are reopening, there is an eerie feeling of the unknown brewing barely skin deep. This is something people will not be ready for because they’re too distracted. And that’s why…

Unfazed by bond market, Fed sets course for sustained, easy policy | Reuters

Unfazed by bond market, Fed sets course for sustained, easy policy U.S. central bankers on Friday signaled they do not plan to touch the dial on their super-easy policy for some time, expressing little concern over the rapid rise in U.S. Treasury yields in recent weeks, and hope for a robust recovery.

Dylan Grice: «Central Banks are Going to Overcook the Economy» | The Market

Dylan Grice: “Central Banks are Going to Overcook the Economy” | The Market Deutsche Version Dylan Grice is concerned. The co-founder of Calderwood Capital and former strategist at Société Générale sees smaller and larger bubbles emerging all over financial markets. “There are clear signs of excess”, says the author of the monthly “Popular Delusions” report.

Chart 7: Big Tech the Beneficiary of Central Bank Largesse

Central Bank Liquidity and market capitalization of FAAMG+ TSLA

Bank of America reaps trading windfall during Texas blackouts | Financial Times

Bank of America reaps trading windfall during Texas blackouts Bank of America gained hundreds of millions of dollars in trading revenue when the Texas electric grid failed in a winter storm last month, highlighting the upside for Wall Street from mayhem that knocked out power and heat across the state, industry executives and traders said.

Goldman Made $200 Million Off the U.S. Deep Freeze, at Least on Paper – Bloomberg

Rich Americans Got Richer as Pandemic Unfolded, Pew Study Shows

Rich Americans Got Richer as Pandemic Unfolded, Pew Study Shows Bloomberg 3 days ago Jeff Green (Bloomberg) — Many wealthy Americans are poised to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they entered it, widening the gulf between the rich and the poor, a new study suggests. About 40% of upper-income adults in the U.S.

FAO Food Price Index | World Food Situation | Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

FAO Food Price Index | World Food Situation | Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ” The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 116.0 points in February 2021, 2.8 points (2.4 percent) higher than in January, marking the ninth month of consecutive rise and reaching its highest level since July 2014.

FAO Food Price Index

FAO Food Commodity Price Indices

US 10 Year Note Bond Yield (percent) 1.54

Jobs Added By Industry – Jan 2021 and Feb 2021 (‘000s)

Copper USD per Pound

Lumber USD/1000 Board Feet

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Could Be $2 Trillion Behemoth—Here’s What Goldman Sachs Is Expecting

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Could Be $2 Trillion Behemoth-Here’s What Goldman Sachs Is Expecting With President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill now making its way to the Senate, analysts from investment giant Goldman Sachs laid out their expectations for his forthcoming infrastructure spending initiative-the second phase of his ambitious plan to revitalize the American economy.

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

