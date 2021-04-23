Central Bank Digital Currencies Will Be the Great Financial Disruptor? Or System of Control?

source / The Money GPS

One of the biggest challenges for the saver has been to keep the value of their cash. Over a long period of time, it continues to buy less and less. This is the hidden hand of inflation at work. A central bank induced construct there to wipe away the debt, and force savers to become speculators. Throughout cycles however there are major changes to the monetary system and perhaps we’re headed towards one right now.

Central bank digital currency is the next major financial disruptor

Wall Street banks brace for digital dollars as the next big disruptive force Wall Street is warming up to the idea that the next big disruptive force on the horizon is central bank digital currencies, even though the Federal Reserve likely remains a few years away from developing its own.

Dogecoin, Once a Joke, Moves Mainstream – WSJ

Dogecoin, Once a Joke, Moves Mainstream A cryptocurrency that was created as a joke exploded into plain view on Wall Street on Monday, with a surge in dogecoin sending its 2021 return above 8,100%-more than double the gains on the S&P 500, including dividends, since 1988. Dogecoin’s rise from a quirky meme into a widely traded asset worth about $50 billion-more than Marriott International Inc.

China calls bitcoin an ‘investment alternative’ marking shift in tone

After a bitcoin crackdown, China now calls it an ‘investment alternative’ in a significant shift in tone BOAO, China – China’s central bank is now calling bitcoin an “investment alternative” – marking a significant shift in Beijing’s tone after a crackdown on cryptocurrency issuance and trading nearly four years ago. Industry insiders called the comments “progressive” and are watching closely for any regulatory changes made by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

Palladium | 1984-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical Palladium futures skyrocketed to a fresh record high of $2,887 in April, up almost 10% so far this month, basking in the afterglow of Nornickel’s lacklustre output numbers and continued strong demand from tightening emissions standards.

Los Angeles Set to Be Largest City to Offer Guaranteed Income for Poor – Bloomberg

When the bull market will end, according to S&P 500 history

When the bull market in stocks will end, according to S&P 500 history Bull markets don’t die of old age, as investors have been often reminded during this most recent one, but how long on average do they live? Investors who consult the historical S&P 500 chart will find a technical answer to this question.

EXCLUSIVE-Fearing foreclosure crisis, U.S. watchdog cracks down on mortgage servicers

EXCLUSIVE-Fearing foreclosure crisis, U.S. watchdog cracks down on mortgage servicers By Koh Gui Qing, Katanga Johnson and Chris Prentice NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. consumer watchdog is scrutinizing mortgage servicers’ compliance with pandemic relief programs amid concerns struggling homeowners are not getting the help they need to avoid foreclosures, or are being discriminated against, said a dozen people with knowledge of the regulatory effort.

CBDC, the great financial disruptor? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

