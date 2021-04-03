$2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Stimulus A BAILOUT for Corporations? Inflation Pressure Up

source / The Money GPS

Another few trillion coming. Quite frankly, I’ve lost count. Does it matter anymore, some will ask? But of course it really does. The only question is where exactly is the money going, and how much of it will ultimately help those in need.

Biden Plans $2.25 Trillion Spending, Corporate Tax Hikes

Biden Plans $2.25 Trillion Spending, Corporate Tax Hikes Bloomberg 2 days ago Nancy Cook and Jennifer Epstein (Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden will unveil a $2.25 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan Wednesday — paid for by tax hikes on businesses — that his administration said will prove the most sweeping since investments in the 1960s space program.

Biden Jobs Plan Would Be a New Kind of U.S. Industrial Policy

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-31/biden-jobs-plan-would-be-a-new-kind-of-u-s-industrial-policy

News Analysis: Even as debt soars, Biden faces few spending constraints

News Analysis: Even as debt soars, Biden faces few spending constraints Forty years ago, as a second-term senator, Joe Biden voted for the tax cuts that allowed President Reagan to declare an end to big government. Later, in the 1990s, Biden supported a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution and talked of the need to reduce the long-term costs of Social Security and Medicare.

Investors need to come back down to earth before the stock market bubbles over

Investors need to come back down to earth before market bubbles over Given the risk that vaccines may not roll out fast enough to sustain economic recovery and prevent a fiscal crisis, a stock bubble burst now could be disastrous.

Figure 3: Equity call volumes have been declining since late January

Equity Call volume (Single stocks + ETFs, 5d ma, thousands)

Figure 5: The Massive increase in bullish option activity over the last year and the recent decline have both been led by retail traders

Net bullish open option strategies (Equity + Index + ETFs, million contracts)

Figure 9: The decline in call volumes since mid-February has coincided with the rising pace of reopening (inverted in chart below)

Figure 7: Air traveler throughput has risen sharply …

Figure 8: … as have restaurant bookings

Figure 12: Two-thirds of the anticipated $410bn in stimulus payments have already been distributed

Economic impact payments from IRS (MTD, $bn)

Short Sellers Boost Bets Against SPACs

Short Sellers Boost Bets Against SPACs Short sellers are coming for SPACs. Investors who bet against stocks are targeting special-purpose acquisition companies, one of the hottest growth areas on Wall Street. The dollar value of bearish bets against shares of SPACs has more than tripled to about $2.7 billion from $724 million at the start of the year, according to data from S3 Partners.

Microsoft wins contract to make modified HoloLens for U.S. Army

Microsoft wins U.S. Army contract for augmented reality headsets, worth up to $21.9 billion over 10 years The U.S. Army said Wednesday that Microsoft has won a contract to build more than custom HoloLens augmented reality headsets. The contract for over 120,000 headsets could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC. Microsoft shares moved higher after the announcement.

Citadel Securities Leaving Florida Beach Paradise to Return North

Citadel Securities Leaving Florida Beach Paradise to Return North the financial market maker that responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by opening a trading floor inside the Citadel Securities Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, will leave the Florida hotel by April 1, and forgo establishing a permanent office in the Sunshine State, returning instead to Chicago and New York, according to a person close to the plans.

Bloomberg New Economy: Central Banks May Soon Be Coming for Bitcoin

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-03-13/bloomberg-new-economy-central-banks-may-soon-be-coming-for-bitcoin

Infrastructure badly needs work. But is that where the money will ultimately go? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

