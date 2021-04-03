Conquering the Middle East

In 2007, former American four-star General Wesley Clark appeared on a PBS news show to expose a secret plot to destroy seven countries in five years. This was based on the Yinon plan to destroy independent Muslim states to allow the expansion of Israel. It was supported by the American oil industry to secure new oilfields and the powerful military industry that always seeks new conflicts to generate easy profits. Six of these seven countries have now been destroyed and President Biden plans to finish this task.

