Will Hyperinflation Destroy the U.S. Dollar? Commodities Soar Higher as Currency Drops

source / The Money GPS

What is the chance of a currency lasting forever? Of course, the answer is 0. If governments are allowed to control the supply, it’s doomed to fail. Some fail rather quickly. Some last longer than most expect. There is never a way to predict the fall of a currency precisely but when it does fall, the devastation is massive. This can be prepared for simply by tru[e] diversification. Oddly, 99% of investors and speculators refuse to diversify. In the end, if mistakes are made, the repercussions will be felt.

(9) Otavio (Tavi) Costa on Twitter:

“Oil. Best YTD performance in 30 years. Stunning how no one is talking about this. Commodities are leading the way and the inflationary thesis keeps building up. https://t.co/SWnX1gdjgV” / Twitter

No Title Oil. Best YTD performance in 30 years. Stunning how no one is talking about this. Commodities are leading the way and the inflationary thesis keeps building up. pic.twitter.com/SWnX1gdjgV

bfmC46A.jpg (1110×584)

No Title No Description

bbg commodity spot index.jpg (1046×809)

No Title No Description

Hyperinflation Can Happen Much Faster Than You Think – The Daily Reckoning

Hyperinflation Can Happen Much Faster Than You Think – Daily Reckoning There’s no universally agreed-upon definition of hyperinflation. But one widely used benchmark says hyperinflation exists when prices increase 50% or more in a single month. So if gasoline is $3.00 per gallon in January, $4.50 per gallon in February and $6.75 per gallon in March and the prices of food and other essentials are going up at the same pace, that would be considered hyperinflationary.

Taking-Aim-at-the-Dollar-in-a-Multipolar-Order-January-2021.pdf

Click to access Taking-Aim-at-the-Dollar-in-a-Multipolar-Order-January-2021.pdf

Facing Deficit, Met Considers Selling Art to Help Pay the Bills – DNyuz

Facing Deficit, Met Considers Selling Art to Help Pay the Bills Facing a potential shortfall of $150 million because of the pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has begun conversations with auction houses and its curators about selling some artworks to help pay for care of the collection. “This is the time when we need to keep our options open,” said Max Hollein, the Met’s director, in an interview.

UPDATE 1-Greece shortlists nine investors for 30% stake in Athens airport | Reuters

UPDATE 1-Greece shortlists nine investors for 30% stake in Athens airport (Adds details) ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Greece has shortlisted nine investors in a tender for a minority stake in Athens International Airport (AIA), the country’s biggest, its privatisation agency said on Friday. The sale is crucial for Greece which emerged from international bailouts in 2018 and is aiming for privatisation receipts of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) this year.

City cashing in by selling streets, sidewalks to private owners

City cashing in by selling streets, sidewalks to private owners The city is literally selling itself. Public streets and sidewalks are routinely sold to institutions and deep-pocketed real estate interests in a little-known practice that takes them off the official City Map and transforms them into private property. The city got more than $35 million from nine street deals in the past four years, according to the Law Department.

chart4.jpg (560×389)

No Title No Description

chart5.jpg (563×387)

No Title No Description

Fed Efforts to Stem Rises in Yields Back on the Table in 2021 – Variant Perception

Fed Efforts to Stem Rises in Yields Back on the Table in 2021 – Variant Perception Rising yields – driven by increasing inflation expectations after the Democrats’ unexpected clean sweep – are a risk for equities. If yields keep rising then the Fed will be forced to intervene to keep longer-term yields lower At the end of last year we discussed the likelihood of the US debt-limit exemption not being extended […]

U.S. Dollar has been weak against other currencies. Instead, measuring money against real goods, commodities, precious metals, etc. provides an interesting financial indicator. The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that’s the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn’t include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right? #unemployed

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report