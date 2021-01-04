Will 2021 Be the Year of Global Economic Collapse? Or Global Recovery?

source / The Money GPS

What a year 2020 was. Super extremes in all directions. 2021 is very questionable. Some have suggested it’s the year of recovery. Others say a worsening crisis, leading to collapse. There are certainties though, higher taxation, more money printing, devaluation of currencies, and more control from the top on everyone else. That gives us a starting point from which to draw inferences on the big questions facing us in the near future.

M1 Money Stock Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.6 Money Stock Measures Units: Frequency: Notes: M1 includes funds that are readily accessible for spending. M1 consists of: (1) currency outside the U.S.

M2 Money Stock Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.6 Money Stock Measures Units: Frequency: Notes: M2 includes a broader set of financial assets held principally by households. M2 consists of M1 plus: (1) savings deposits (which include money market deposit accounts, or MMDAs); (2) small-denomination time deposits (time deposits in amounts of less than $100,000); and (3) balances in retail money market mutual funds (MMMFs).

More weakness seen as dollar posts worst year since 2017 The dollar posted its biggest yearly loss since 2017 on Thursday, capping off a manic year that saw the currency serve as a safe haven in March when panic over the spread of COVID-19 in the United States peaked, before dropping on unprecedented Federal Reserve stimulus.

19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020 787,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, a decline of 19,000 from the previous week and 41,000 fewer unemployment claims than economists had projected, according to Labor Department data. Why it matters: It’s the lowest weekly figure this month, but the overall level of economic pain experienced across the U.S.

Movie theater CEO expects up to 25% permanent decline in attendance due to Covid Flix Brewhouse CEO Allan Reagan told CNBC on Wednesday he anticipates the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a sustained reduction in movie theater attendance. In an interview on “Squawk on the Street,” Reagan said the Texas-based company, which operates 10 dine-in cinemas and brews its own craft beer, is projecting 2022 to be a “more normal year” for its business, after Covid-19 vaccinations become broadly available.

Trans-Pacific shipping rates just popped to new all-time high – FreightWaves Is this the end of the mysterious trans-Pacific rate plateau? The good news for ocean carriers – and bad news for shippers – is that rates are rising yet again. Base spot rates for container shipments from Asia to the U.S. West Coast had been curiously flat since late September.

U.S. stock funds record $354 million inflow in week -Lipper (Reuters) – U.S.-based equity funds in the week ended Wednesday posted inflows of $354 million, according to Lipper. Taxable bond funds attracted $9.527 billion, the biggest inflow in eleven weeks, while U.S. money market funds drew $15.32 billion, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Tesla Short Sellers Lost $38 Billion in 2020 as Stock Surged (Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. short sellers lost billions more on the electric-vehicle maker than any other company in 2020, as bears got severely burned by the stock’s surge to new highs.With shares up over 730%, Tesla bears have seen more than $38 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to data from S3 Partners.

SPACtacular: Blank-check firms hit the jackpot in 2020 Blank-check firms – popularly known as SPACs – emerged as the most popular investment vehicles and the primary driving force behind a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020, even as overall dealmaking activity tumbled to a three-year low.

US banks rack up $200bn in fines and penalties over 20 years The six largest US banks are close to hitting a milestone $200bn paid out in fines and penalties globally since the turn of the century, according to a new tally by advocacy group Better Markets.

Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast.

The stock market continued to break records in 2020, hitting new highs just about every day. There were suggestions that perhaps the purchases of assets by the Fed may have been […]

