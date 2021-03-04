Warren Buffett Spent $25 Billion Buying Back HIS OWN Stock! “Eventually the party ends”

source / The Money GPS

Warren Buffett made some very key points. Some rational statements. But let’s face it, while the market still hangs onto every word he says, they will quote him regularly, they will continue to ignore the points he has been making over the last few years. Quite frankly, when you’re trying to buy an asset, the hope is that you will one day sell it for more than what you paid. That’s the proper terminology for value investing. It’s finding the needle in a haystack of quality investments, choosing very wisely, and keeping a very close watch on it all. Today, there’s a false belief that the Fed has canceled financial cycles. Ummm really?

$GPS

Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway: Latest News on Stock Buyback and Trends – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-27/buffett-s-berkshire-snaps-up-record-24-7-billion-of-own-stock

archive

Warren Buffett Shareholder Letter (BRK) for 2020 to Break Months of Silence – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/buffett-s-letter-to-break-months-of-silence-amid-tumult-in-u-s

archive

Warren Buffett warned that ‘hot’ stocks fade, joked about his age, and celebrated America in his annual letter. Here are the 10 best quotes. | Markets Insider

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/warren-buffett-warns-stocks-hype-fades-celebrates-america-annual-letter-2021-2-1030131809

Buffett warns of ‘bleak future’ for debt investors | Financial Times

Warren Buffett warns of ‘bleak future’ for debt investors Warren Buffett warned that debt investors faced a “bleak future” days after a sell-off pummelled government bonds and sent reverberations through global stock markets. The 90-year-old chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway told shareholders in his closely followed annual letter that it was best to eschew the fixed-income market, in which the company is itself a large player.

archive

Warren Buffett says ‘never bet against America’ in letter trumpeting Berkshire’s U.S.-based assets

Warren Buffett says ‘never bet against America’ in letter trumpeting Berkshire’s U.S.-based assets Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old “Oracle of Omaha,” remains a firm believer in the American dream, saying in his closely watched annual shareholder letter to “never bet against America.” “In its brief 232 years of existence … there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America,” the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway wrote in the letter released Saturday.

Berkshire Cash and Short-Term Investments ($ in MMs)

No Title No Description

Why Bill Gates is now the US’ biggest farmland owner

The real reason why Bill Gates is now the US’ biggest farmland owner Late last year, Eric O’Keefe was researching a mysterious recent purchase of 14,500 acres of prime Washington state farmland. His magazine, The Land Report, tracks major land transactions and produces an annual list of the 100 biggest US landowners. Sales of more than a thousand acres are “blue-moon events,” O’Keefe noted, so this one stood out.

The Short Selling Environment Has Never Been Worse – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-26/the-short-selling-environment-has-never-been-worse

archive

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

Exclusive: ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets | Reuters

Exclusive: ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Greece’s Yannis Stournaras became the first European Central Bank policymaker on Friday to openly call for increasing the pace of ECB bond purchases to stem a rise in borrowing costs.

Bank of America cuts investment banking, trading jobs

Bank of America is firing people in its investment bank again, after pausing annual staff culling during the pandemic Headcount cuts are back on this year in BofA’s Global Banking and Markets division, sources say. BofA pledged no layoffs in 2020, giving some employees a one-year reprieve. Some staffers have been let go, others have raised their hand for an exit package. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

archive

TD to Close 82 U.S. Bank Branches as Covid Drives Digital Growth – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/td-to-close-82-u-s-bank-branches-as-covid-drives-digital-growth

archive

Artificial intelligence to take drive-thru orders at Englewood restaurant

Artificial intelligence to take drive-thru orders at Englewood restaurant “The Artificial Intelligence (AI) order taker will greet the customer, take their order and enter the order directly into the register system,” said Andrea Newport, spokesperson for the restaurant. “Employees in the restaurant will be able to listen to every transaction through existing headsets and intervene in case an issue arises during the order process.”

Ikea Hub

No Title No Description

Warren Buffett has suggested there is some serious misallocated capital sloshing around. U.S. Dollar has been weak against other currencies. Instead, measuring money against real goods, commodities, precious metals, etc. provides an interesting financial indicator. The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report