Venezuela HYPERINFLATION a Lesson We Should Learn From? U.S. Inflation Cause For Panic?

It could never happen here, they said. Our currency could never fail. Soon things will turn around and return to normal. This is what every government deals with at some point. Every fiat currency in the history of the world has failed. Not gently, but in a spectacular and painful fall. The causes could be different but the general effects are essentially the same. Depreciating currency puts people into a state of panic. Can’t plan for tomorrow. Businesses in fear. Debt rises. Deficits worsen. Panic sets in. And a very small group of people gain tremendously. Think it can’t happen where you live? Think again.

Bloomberg Venezuela Café Con Leche Inflation Index

https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2016-venezuela-cafe-con-leche-index/

Hyperinflation Pushes Venezuela to Print 1,000,000-Bolivar Bills

Hyperinflation Pushes Venezuela to Print 1,000,000-Bolivar Bills Bloomberg 3 days ago Patricia Laya and Nicolle Yapur (Bloomberg) — Venezuela said it will introduce new large-denomination bolivar notes as hyperinflation renders most bills worthless, forcing citizens to turn to the U.S. dollar for everyday transactions.

Venezuela knocks 5 zeros off its currency. Will anything change? | PBS NewsHour

Venezuela knocks 5 zeros off its currency. Will anything change? In an effort to curb soaring inflation in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro shaved five zeros off the value of the bolivar and raised the minimum wage by 3,500 percent. But analysts are saying the measures won’t do much until Venezuela makes some deep, institutional reforms. The International Monetary Fund has warned that Venezuela’s inflation could top 1 million percent this year.

BCV expands the current Monetary Cone with the incorporation of three new banknotes | Central bank of Venezuela

BCV amplía Cono Monetario vigente con incorporación de tres nuevos billetes Las tres nuevas especies monetarias, tienen en su anverso la imagen del Libertador Simón Bolívar. Asimismo, los billetes de Bs. 200 mil y de Bs. 500 mil cuentan con la imagen del Mausoleo del Libertador Simón Bolívar; entretanto, el de Bs. 1 millón muestra en su reverso la imagen conmemorativa del Bicentenario de la Batalla de Carabobo.

Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-06/bond-traders-go-all-in-on-u-s-treasury-market-s-big-short-bet

Big Short

Wagers for higher yields persist as financial conditions hold stable

Nothing the Stock Market Does Ever Scares Its Retail Daredevils – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-06/nothing-the-stock-market-does-ever-scares-its-retail-daredevils

When Tesla Tumbles, It Drags Down Many Stock-Market Dreams

When Tesla Tumbles, It Drags Down Many Stock-Market Dreams (Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc.’s plunge has cost its shareholders about $300 billion in 2021 but the toll it is taking on speculative sentiment throughout the market has been much greater.Elon Musk’s electric carmaker is down more than 30% since its January high, brutalizing anything associated with it — most notably Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, the Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK).

Speculators Distorting Canada Housing Boom, Economists Warn – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-05/speculators-distorting-canadian-housing-market-economists-warn

People are starting to get nervous about Canada’s housing market again | Financial Post

People are starting to get nervous about Canada’s housing market again Economists are warning that speculation in increasingly hot market could trigger new regulations Shelly Hagan and Erik Hertzberg Canada’s housing market risks entering a speculative phase that could trigger new measures from regulators, economists at the nation’s largest banks are warning.

Mortgage rates are starting to edge higher in Canada | Financial Post

Mortgage rates are starting to edge higher in Canada TD Bank and National Bank of Canada say they have raised rates on at least some mortgage products Fergal Smith and Noor Zainab Hussain Canadian mortgage rates are beginning to inch higher for the first time since before the COVID-19 crisis, reflecting the spike in long-term bond yields, but with home loans still languishing around historically low levels the modest hike is unlikely to slow the red-hot housing market.

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery grade lithium carbonate prices ( Benchmark Lithium Carbonate, Battery Grade, EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) increased by 68% in the first 2 months of 2021 in China on the back of high battery demand, particularly for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to high nickel chemistries.

Hot Sea Cargo Market Quadruples Prices for Used Container Ships – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-03/frothy-ocean-cargo-market-spurs-vessels-owners-to-flip-this-ship

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County “This marks the soft opening of the facility, and we look forward to our grand opening in early April,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said during Thursday’s call. “We continue to be excited about the elevated experience that this will bring to our customers in the tri-state area and across the country as we continue to open additional facilities.”

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

