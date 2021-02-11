THIS Has Never Happened Before! Bond Market Sending Major Warning Signals

source / The Money GPS

We have never seen the statistics so skewed. We are in a time in which the money that has been pushing up the markets, has nowhere further to go. The level of optimism is at the highest ever in history and yet, more is being demanded. $1.9 trillion more? Well, we’ll see. But it really doesn’t matter because mathematically, it’s already set in stone. The devastation of a devalued currency will hit so many people and of course there’s nothing that can turn it around.

What You Need Has Never Been Cheaper vs. What You Want – Kailash Concepts For those interested in finding firms with terrific businesses backing material cash yields with robust balance sheets, Kailash would like to highlight an anomaly available in US equity markets today. Using the stringent criteria described in our recent work on Dividends, Kailash finds that despite today’s yield famine, the payouts offered by some of the most profitable and prudent firms are at record spreads to bond yields.

““We need a package that’s big enough to address this full range of needs and I believe that the American Rescue Plan is up to the job,” Treasury Secy. Janet Yellen discusses Covid-19 relief. “We face a huge economic challenge… and tremendous suffering in the country” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/QA7ybkBtA6” / Twitter

Chip Shortage Spirals Beyond Cars to Phones and Consoles (Bloomberg) — The first hints of trouble emerged in the spring of 2020. The world was in the early throes of a mysterious pandemic, which first obliterated demand then super-charged internet and mobile computing when economies regained their footing.

Nissan suspends some truck production in Mississippi due to chip shortage (Reuters) – Nissan Motor has suspended some truck production in the U.S. state of Mississippi due to a shortage of chips, a Nissan USA spokeswoman said. The Japanese automaker has had to make short-term production adjustments at its North American operations due to the shortage, beginning with three non-production days on the truck line at its Canton, Mississippi, facility, she said.

Australia will need ‘very significant monetary support’ for years, central bank says Australia will need to maintain “very significant monetary support” for several years, with the cash rate set to stay near zero for “as long as is necessary” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s top central banker said on Wednesday.

Italy Looks to Mario Draghi to Solve Crisis, to Delight of Pro-E.U. Politicians After a last-ditch attempt to revive Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s majority failed, Italy’s president summoned Mr. Draghi, the ex-head of the European Central Bank, to discuss leading Italy through the coronavirus emergency.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

