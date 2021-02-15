The Future Crisis They Won’t Talk About. Unpaid Rent and Mortgages Will Cause Havoc

source / The Money GPS

Unpaid rent is piling up. There’s no turning this around because the situation hasn’t improved for millions and the only solution is to print more money and increase deficits. As I have documented, throughout history, every single time this occurs, it ends very badly for the vast majority of the public. Some believe they can hide behind their purchase of a fully diversified portfolio of 7 shares of Amazon, however, this is foolish. What comes out on the other side of any crisis is impossible to predict, unless of course, you have a crystal ball.

Unpaid rent is piling up. Landlords can’t hold on forever – CNN

Unpaid rent is piling up. Landlords can’t hold on forever Millions of struggling renters caught a much-needed break when the federal moratorium on evictions was extended through the end of March. But for many landlords across the US, the news came as a nightmare.

NYC Restaurants Scramble, Struggle to Reopen Indoor Dining on Feb. 11, 2021 – Bloomberg

Manhattan Landlords Offer Record Perks to Fill Empty Apartments – Bloomberg

U.S. Child-Poverty Crisis Spurs Stepped-Up Efforts in Congress – Bloomberg

Condé Nast Withholds $2.4 Million in Rent at One World Trade – WSJ

Condé Nast Withholds $2.4 Million in Rent at One World Trade Condé Nast is withholding $2.4 million in rent at One World Trade Center for January 2021 and could withhold further sums in the coming months as part of a rent dispute with its landlords, according to a recent bond document filing.

How Covid-19 Left the $25 Billion Hudson Yards Eerily Deserted – The New York Times

How the Pandemic Left the $25 Billion Hudson Yards Eerily Deserted The largest private development in U.S. history has attracted marquee companies, but is struggling with unsold luxury condos and a mall barren of shoppers. The company that built Hudson Yards had said the entire project would be finished in 2024. It no longer offers an estimated completion date. Credit…

Deficit projected at $2.3 trillion for 2021, without new stimulus: CBO

Deficit projected at $2.3 trillion for 2021, not counting additional stimulus, CBO says The federal budget deficit is projected to total $2.3 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year, a drop from last year but well ahead of anything the U.S. had seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.

$1,923,752,000,000: Federal Spending Sets Record Through January | CNSNews

$1,923,752,000,000: Federal Spending Sets Record Through January (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The federal government spent a record $1,923,752,000,000 in the first four months of fiscal 2021 (October through January), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement. At the same time, the government collected $1,188,021,000,000 in total tax revenues-resulting in a record October-through-January deficit of $735,732,000.

Bloomberg News Lays Off Staffers Including Longtime Editors – Variety

Bloomberg News Lays Off Staffers Including Longtime Editors Bloomberg News on Thursday began notifying a group of employees they were being terminated, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in an ongoing string of layoffs at media companies as they grapple with the economics of the digital age.

The Pandemic Emptied Europe’s Cities. What Will Bring People Back?

The Pandemic Emptied Europe’s Cities. What Will Bring People Back? LONDON – When the coronavirus exploded across Europe in March, it realigned city life, shifting office workers to their homes, shuttering the hospitality sector and reshuffling life for millions.

Bitcoin to Come to America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Bitcoin to Come to America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon Bank of New York MellonCorp., the nation’s oldest bank, is making the leap into the market for bitcoin, a sign of broader acceptance of the once-fringe digital currency. The custody bank said Thursday it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its asset-management clients.

Unpaid rent and mortgages become a big problem for lenders and landlords. Food prices are rising significantly as we see the inflation at this time. More money, cash, debt, entering the system. There is an influx of capital going into the stock market from institutions, money managers, corporations, individual retail investors, all directions. Very low interest rates, mortgage rates increasing prices of everything.

