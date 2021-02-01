Robinhood Now Limits Stock Purchases To 1 Share! Stocks DROP as Mania Continues!

source / The Money GPS

It looks like we could be at a pivotal moment in the financial system. Where an organized group of traders are taking on a strategy that isn’t new but has never been implemented on this scale. As a result, stocks that were previously little known, low on liquidity, bankrupt, destined to fail, or simply part of the frenzy, are now soaring faster than anything we have seen in a long time. Brokerages are capping, limiting, or simply warning investments into these stocks that are rising higher. It looks like this battle has only just begun.

Changes due to ongoing market volatility | Robinhood

Changes due to ongoing market volatility | Robinhood Opening new positions in the securities listed in the table below is currently allowed, but limited. For more context about the decision to limit these securities, read our blog post Yes. The table below shows the maximum number of shares and options contracts to which you can increase your positions.

archive

Robinhood App Is Said to Draw on Credit Lines From Banks Amid Stock Market Chaos – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-28/robinhood-is-said-to-draw-on-credit-lines-from-banks-amid-tumult?sref=rY0z5sRB

Elon Musk’s tweets are moving markets — and some investors are worried

Elon Musk’s tweets are moving markets – and some investors are worried Bitcoin’s value jumped more than 20% to $38,566 on Friday after Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, changed his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin, fueling speculation that he had bought more of the cryptocurrency.

How Wall Street thinks the Reddit-fueled GameStop trade will unravel

This is how Wall Street thinks the Reddit-fueled GameStop trade unravels The war between hedge funds and retail investors over shares of GameStop has one logical conclusion, according to executives and traders of a major Wall Street firm. Shares of GameStop, the video game retailer, have climbed more than 900% since the start of the year after members of the Reddit community WallStreetBets banded together in an effort to push the stock higher.

Market sell-off deepens as speculative mania continues on Wall Street, Dow drops 600 points

Dow drops more than 600 points Friday, suffers worst week since October amid GameStop trading frenzy U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, wrapping up a roller-coaster week on Wall Street as heightened speculative trading by retail investors continued to unnerve the market. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 620.74 points, or 2%, to 29,982.62, the first time the 30-stock gauge has closed below the 30,000 mark since Dec.

bfmDD2.jpg (991×588)

No Title No Description

bfm3489.jpg (1280×763)

No Title No Description

traditional smid cap_0.jpg (1046×517)

No Title No Description

Billionaire blasts ‘Robinhood market’ as Jon Stewart, others herald GameStop stock rebellion

Billionaire blasts ‘Robinhood market’ as Jon Stewart, others herald GameStop stock rebellion The unlikely rise of GameStop stock was already seen by someas a populist war against Wall Street – average investors rallying online to hurtpowerful financial firms by sending unexpected businesses soaring. Then a billionaire hedge fund manager, once charged with insider trading, went on CNBC to share his concerns.

Cramer tells investors to take home run and sell GameStop

‘You’ve already won’ – Cramer tells investors to take home run and sell GameStop CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday complimented the retail traders who helped spark the massive run-up in GameStop shares, but advised they take their profits now. “Take the home run. Don’t go for the grand slam. Take the home run. You’ve already won. You’ve won the game.

Kevin O’Leary cheers GameStop frenzy despite risk as ‘real world’ lesson

Kevin O’Leary cheers GameStop frenzy despite risk as ‘real world’ lesson for novice investors Kevin O’Leary on Friday defended the right of retail investors to continue trading shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stocks that have been hyped online. In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” the O’Shares ETFs co-founder said investors should be allowed to speculate freely – regardless of whether they end up losing their own money and regardless of whether hedge funds and other short sellers get slammed.

net long stocks.jpg (1138×872)

The stocks market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.

— APPENDICES —

•

GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets. Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million.

source

Fed’s Daly Pushes Back Against Pulling Policy Aid to Curb Stocks The U.S. central bank should not prematurely withdraw pandemic support for the U.S. economy just because some people are getting rich in the stock market, said San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly.

source

r/wallstreetbets r/wallstreetbets: Like 4chan found a bloomberg terminal. The Official Mods Twitter is @wsbmod

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report