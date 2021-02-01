in Latest, Video

Russiagate clown show. FBI lawyer Clinesmith gets probation and $100 fine

The Duran: Episode 876

Top Republicans upset after former FBI lawyer Clinesmith gets only probation: ‘Outrageous’

Top Republicans are outraged after former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith received probation and no prison time after pleading guilty to making a false statement to a Special Counsel appointed by the Justice Department (DOJ) under former President Donald Trump to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.

