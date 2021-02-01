in Latest, Video

Biden White House, record high DISLIKES on YT videos. All comments now disabled

50 Views

Biden’s most truthful and transparent administration is manipulating YouTube video comments to shield from criticisms

We have rapidly arrived at the stage of the Biden term in office that whatever the mainstream press tells us we can bank on the opposite being far closer to the truth.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

