Biden White House, record high DISLIKES on YT videos. All comments now disabled
Biden’s most truthful and transparent administration is manipulating YouTube video comments to shield from criticisms
We have rapidly arrived at the stage of the Biden term in office that whatever the mainstream press tells us we can bank on the opposite being far closer to the truth.
