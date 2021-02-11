Out of Control Mania of SPAC Insanity, Short Squeeze, Raging Bull Inflation!

We are out of control, but you already knew that. On every level, the financial system is out of whack. The Fed is very aware of what they have done. The incorrect assumption is that the Fed is doing this to support the markets perpetually. While this could make sense, understanding their history would make it quite clear that this is not their intention. Control is their desire. We dance like the marionettes, swaying to the symphony of destruction.
Sam Zell calls SPAC craze largely ‘rampant speculation’ reminiscent of 1990s dot-com bubble
Billionaire investor Sam Zell told CNBC on Tuesday that some deals involving special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, remind him of the speculation in internet companies during the 1990s dot-com bubble. In an interview on “Squawk Box,” Zell said he believes SPACs do offer positive benefits for investors who buy in at the creation of the so-called blank-check companies.
Short squeeze seen lifting S&P 500 further – Citi
(Reuters) – A squeeze of short positions looks set to drive a further rally in the S&P 500 index, Citi said, as hopes for big fiscal stimulus drove the U.S. equity benchmark to new record highs.
“Keep an eye on $ARKW, which is the only ETF in US that owns bitcoin (3.7% wgt) as well as a ton of $TSLA (9.2% wgt). It’s already punching way above weight in volume at #17 overall, and the third ARK ETF in the Top 20 joining regulars $ARKK and $ARKG
Taiwan’s economy feels heat as TSMC feeds global chip boom – Nikkei Asia
Taiwan’s economy feels heat as TSMC feeds global chip boom
TAINAN, Taiwan — Business has never been brisker for construction companies in Taiwan as the world’s biggest contract chipmaker rushes to build facilities through the Lunar New Year holiday to meet surging demand. Cranes, trucks, excavators and all manner of heavy vehicles stream in and out of the vast construction site for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new factory in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan.
The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
THANK YOU MR. POWELL, OUR HERO. Stock market at record highs. Penny stocks going berserk. U3 unemployment rate near record low. I keep hearing from comments that everything is fine and what I show is a lie. So why print? Why have interest rates at record low? #jeromepowell #lies pic.twitter.com/XRZpviWiSk
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that’s the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn’t include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right? #unemployed
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
