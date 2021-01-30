MEGA MELT UP as Stocks Fly Higher! Cash Is Gone as Big Money Flows Into Stocks!

source / The Money GPS

We went from overvalued, to just plain ol’ dumb. The markets are now buying stocks that were basically dying and on the way out. Is Blockbuster Video still around, might want to pick up a couple shares of that while we’re at it. It’s nonsense. Now certainly there are people who are riding the wave, making profits. That’s not a question. The issue is that we have enabled and invited Dom Com 2000 level speculation into the markets and nothing is being acknowledged. Simply ignoring the problem makes it go away apparently. We shouldn’t worry though because Rule #1 is that stocks never drop.

Reddit Picks Express (EXPR), GameStop (GME), BlackBerry (BB) Stocks Surge – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-25/reddit-s-rocket-ship-stock-picks-like-gamestop-blast-off-again?srnd=premium-canada

What’s Next GameStop (GME)? Traders Eye BlackBerry (BB) AMC, Express (EXPR), NOK – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-26/what-s-next-gamestop-gme-traders-eye-blackberry-bb-amc-express-expr-nok?srnd=premium-canada

Lumber Buyers ‘Pay Up or Run Out’ Amid U.S. Homebuilding Surge – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-26/lumber-buyers-pay-up-or-run-out-amid-u-s-homebuilding-surge?srnd=premium-canada

2021-01-25_19-27-12.png (560×757)

case shiller nov 2020.jpg (1136×741)

Technically Speaking: Why We Reduced Risk Last Week – RIA

Technically Speaking: Why We Reduced Risk Last Week – RIA During the last few weeks, I have discussed the rising levels of exuberance in the markets. On Friday, I tweeted the following: Money flows very close to flipping negative. I might be a few days early but we are dropping #equity exposure by selling our long-index trading positions for now.

Market-Sentiment-Chart-Pack-012421.png (900×985)

image_2021-01-23_092315.png (878×578)

FUnd-Manager-Cash-Levels.png (564×346)

2021-01-26_13-07-55.jpg (1280×708)

bofa buybacks jan 26.jpg (758×371)

Tilman Fertitta sees another ‘Roaring Twenties’ for economy post-Covid

Tilman Fertitta optimistic on U.S. economy post-Covid: ‘This is going to be the Roaring Twenties’ Billionaire restaurateur and casino operator Tilman Fertitta told CNBC on Tuesday he expects strong consumer spending to fuel the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. “The consumer is coming back. I’m telling you, where we can do business, we are doing business,” the Landry’s chairman and chief executive said on “Power Lunch.”

Google, Facebook, other online ad giants will see blowout Q4: Analysts

Google, Facebook and other online advertising giants will see blowout Q4, analysts predict Tech companies with big digital ads businesses look poised to report exceptional fourth quarters on the back of a stay-at-home holiday shopping season and a continuing ad rebound from the beginning of the pandemic. Facebook will be the first of the ad-supported internet companies to report earnings on Wednesday, while Alphabet’s Google, Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Amazon will follow in the coming weeks.

The end of offices? New York’s business districts face uncertain future

The end of offices? New York’s business districts face uncertain future Boarded-up stores, shuttered restaurants and empty office towers: Covid-19 has turned New York’s famous business districts into ghost towns, with companies scrambling to come up with ways to entice workers to return post-pandemic.

The stocks market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, American Airlines and others that are flying higher.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

