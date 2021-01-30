in Latest, Video

A New Way To Make America Great Again

The mass media reports that the soldiers of the National guard were thrown into the streets after that. The photos of members of the Maryland Army National Guard hunkered down on the concrete floor of a parking garage without additional heating elements.

There’s one toilet for somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people, there’s no water fountains or anything, no power strips to charge our radios and cell phones, which have been our primary mode of communication since we’ve been here,” one National Guardsman told to one news agency on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal. “It’s pissed a lot of dudes off.”

