Who endorses whom? A list of who is supporting the candidates.

The following lists are lifted from Wikipedia.org, which tracks endorsements for both candidates. Some of these will be quite interesting. We wish to concentrate here on external (international) endorsements, those of organized unions, a. However, we will note exceptions for both sides.

As noted in the subheading, the Trump list includes a substantial list of religious leaders and military personnel, both present and former. The Biden page shows neither group listed. This is not to say that Joe Biden has no endorsements from religious leaders. In fact, he does, however, the absence of this listing may be a nod to the secularist element which presently dominates the Democrat Party power structure.

The Democrat Party presents a contradiction for many Christian believers, especially those who hold to the most traditional elements of the Christian faith. That contradiction is highlighted by the full-on support of the Party for abortion at any point in – and even after the pregnancy. However, it goes much deeper and farther than just one issue. While it is certainly not the case that every member of the Democrat Party is anti-Christian, and while many Democrat voters are certainly Christian believers, some even quite dedicated, the fact remains that the Party platform is absolutely opposed to Christianity wherever it interferes with secularism. In Senator Diane Feinstein’s own words, when “the dogma lives loudly” in a person, for Democrats, this is “of concern.”

The message is simple: Christianity is bad from the Democrat point of view. It is okay if being a Christian means you go to church on Sunday, but if you actually mean to practice the faith and live as Christ taught, that is a big problem for Democrats.

For those supporting Trump, this is exactly the opposite. For most of them, the grace of God is what propels success, individually and as a nation, and to reject this grace and the lifestyle that invites it, is preposterous.

The lack of military leaders listed for Biden is also peculiar, but may more represent a conscious or unconscious bias on the part of the compilers of the site for Wikipedia. This is manifested in the well known fact, shown below, that police fraternal organizations are very strongly endorsing the President, and Mr. Biden’s list shows none of these, though it does show some firefighter associations.

The categorical elements listed in their respective articles in Wikipedia also largely reveal a psychological division. While there are certainly many artists supporting the President, the vast number are in the Biden camp. There are significant stars on both sides. But there is a prevalence of support for Mr Biden in the world of the creative artists, who may be more emotionally driven and hence, easily put off by the President’s bluntness. Also, avante-garde art in modern times often highlights the ugly and the hideous, the disordered and chaotic, and many of the creators themselves suffer from ugly and chaotic lives. For them, emotion, not action, rule the day, and a soft voice saying nothing threatening probably appeals to them more than anything like a call to responsibility or accountability, let alone the amazing levels of confidence that Mr. Trump is able to project.

Enough speculation. Let’s look at the lists.

Let’s start with VP Joe Biden:

Heads of state and government

Current

Former

Other Executive officials

Current

Former

Legislative officials

Current

Former

Labor unions

And now, President Donald Trump:

Heads of State and Government

Current

Deputy Heads of State and Government

Current

Former

Members of national and supranational parliaments

Current

Former

Nigel Farage, British politician, and leader of the Brexit Party (Brexit Party since 2019)[267]

Unions

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report