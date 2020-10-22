Who endorses whom? A list of who is supporting the candidates.

The following lists are lifted from Wikipedia.org, which tracks endorsements for both candidates. Some of these will be quite interesting. We wish to concentrate here on external (international) endorsements, those of organized unions, a. However, we will note exceptions for both sides.
As noted in the subheading, the Trump list includes a substantial list of religious leaders and military personnel, both present and former. The Biden page shows neither group listed. This is not to say that Joe Biden has no endorsements from religious leaders. In fact, he does, however, the absence of this listing may be a nod to the secularist element which presently dominates the Democrat Party power structure.
The Democrat Party presents a contradiction for many Christian believers, especially those who hold to the most traditional elements of the Christian faith. That contradiction is highlighted by the full-on support of the Party for abortion at any point in – and even after the pregnancy. However, it goes much deeper and farther than just one issue. While it is certainly not the case that every member of the Democrat Party is anti-Christian, and while many Democrat voters are certainly Christian believers, some even quite dedicated, the fact remains that the Party platform is absolutely opposed to Christianity wherever it interferes with secularism. In Senator Diane Feinstein’s own words, when “the dogma lives loudly” in a person, for Democrats, this is “of concern.”
The message is simple: Christianity is bad from the Democrat point of view. It is okay if being a Christian means you go to church on Sunday, but if you actually mean to practice the faith and live as Christ taught, that is a big problem for Democrats.
For those supporting Trump, this is exactly the opposite. For most of them, the grace of God is what propels success, individually and as a nation, and to reject this grace and the lifestyle that invites it, is preposterous.
The lack of military leaders listed for Biden is also peculiar, but may more represent a conscious or unconscious bias on the part of the compilers of the site for Wikipedia. This is manifested in the well known fact, shown below, that police fraternal organizations are very strongly endorsing the President, and Mr. Biden’s list shows none of these, though it does show some firefighter associations.
The categorical elements listed in their respective articles in Wikipedia also largely reveal a psychological division. While there are certainly many artists supporting the President, the vast number are in the Biden camp. There are significant stars on both sides. But there is a prevalence of support for Mr Biden in the world of the creative artists, who may be more emotionally driven and hence, easily put off by the President’s bluntness. Also, avante-garde art in modern times often highlights the ugly and the hideous, the disordered and chaotic, and many of the creators themselves suffer from ugly and chaotic lives. For them, emotion, not action, rule the day, and a soft voice saying nothing threatening probably appeals to them more than anything like a call to responsibility or accountability, let alone the amazing levels of confidence that Mr. Trump is able to project.
Enough speculation. Let’s look at the lists.
Let’s start with VP Joe Biden:
Heads of state and government
Current
- Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine (2005–present) (Fatah)[628]
- Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina (2019–present) (Justicialist Party)[629]
- Zoran Milanović, President of Croatia (2020–present) (Independent)[630]
- Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland (2012–present) (Independent)[631]
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine (2019–present) (Fatah)[632]
Former
- Carl Bildt, Prime Minister of Sweden (1991–1994) (Moderate Party)[633]
- Tony Blair, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1997–2007) (Labour Party)[634]
- Felipe Calderón, President of Mexico (2006–2012) (National Action Party)[635]
- David Cameron, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2010–2016) (Conservative Party)[636]
- Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark (2001–2009), Secretary General of NATO (2009–2014) (Venstre)[633]
- Vicente Fox, President of Mexico (2000–2006) (Independent)[637]
- Julia Gillard, Prime Minister of Australia (2010–2013) (Labor Party)[638]
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia (2006–2018) (Independent)[639]
- José María Figueres, President of Costa Rica (1994–1998) (National Liberation Party)[640]
- Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia (2018–2020, 1981–2003) (Homeland Fighters’ Party)[641]
- Brian Mulroney, Prime Minister of Canada (1984–1993) (Conservative Party)[642]
- P. J. Patterson, Prime Minister of Jamaica (1992–2006) (People’s National Party)[643]
- Fredrik Reinfeldt, Prime Minister of Sweden (2006–2014) (Moderate Party)[644]
- Matteo Renzi, Prime Minister of Italy (2014–2016) (Italia Viva)[645]
- Kevin Rudd, Prime Minister of Australia (2007–2010, 2013) (Labor Party)[646]
- Donald Tusk, President of the European Council (2014–2019), Prime Minister of Poland (2007–2014) (Civic Platform)[647]
- Guy Verhofstadt, Prime Minister of Belgium (1999–2008) (Open Vlaamse Liberalen en Democraten)[648]
- Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland (2017–2020) (Fine Gael)[649]
Other Executive officials
Current
- Kamina Johnson-Smith, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica (2016–present) (Labour Party)[650]
- Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor of Germany (2018-present) (Social Democratic Party of Germany[651]
Former
- William Hague, First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom (2010–2015), Leader of the House of Commons (2014–2015) (Conservative Party)[652]
- Ghassan Khatib, Planning Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (2005–2006)[632]
- Ana Palacio, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Spain (2002–2004) (People’s Party)[633]
- Christopher Pyne, Minister for Defence of Australia (2018–2019) (Liberal Party)[653]
- Mosharraf Zaidi, former Policy Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan (2011–2013)[654]
Legislative officials
Current
- Neil Kinnock, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom (2005–present), Leader of the Labour Party (1983–1992), (Labour Party)[655]
- Gustavo Petro, Colombian Senator (2018–present, 2006–2010), Mayor of Bogota (2012–2015), 2010 and 2018 presidential nominee (Progressive Movement)[656]
- Adam Price, Leader of the Plaid Cymru (2018–present), Member of the Senedd (2016–present) and Member of Parliament (2001–2010) for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru)[657]
- Norbert Röttgen, Member of the Bundestag for Rhein-Sieg-Kreis II of Germany (1994–present) (Christian Democratic Union)[658]
Former
- Leopoldo Martínez Nucete, Deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela (2000–2005)[659]
Labor unions
- Actors’ Equity Association, representing 43,648[63]
- AFL–CIO, representing 13 million[64]
- AFSCME Council 31, representing 100,000[65]
- Alliance for Retired Americans, representing 4.4 million[66]
- Amalgamated Transit Union, representing 200,000[67]
- American Federation of Government Employees, representing 670,000[68]
- American Federation of Musicians, representing 73,071[69]
- American Federation of School Administrators, representing 20,000[70]
- American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, representing 1.3 million[71]
- American Federation of Teachers, representing 1.7 million[72]
- American Postal Workers Union, representing 330,000[73]
- American Train Dispatchers Association, representing 2,718[74]
- Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers[75]
- Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union, representing 73,694[76]
- Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, representing 10,500[77]
- California Federation of Teachers, representing 120,000[78]
- California School Employees Association, representing 248,000[79]
- California Teachers Association, representing 310,000[80]
- Chicago Federation of Labor, representing 500,000[81]
- Civil Service Employees Association, representing 300,000[82]
- Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, representing 1.2 million[83]
- Communications Workers of America, representing 700,000[84]
- Connecticut Education Association, representing 43,000[85]
- District Council 37, representing 225,000[86]
- Education Minnesota, representing 86,000[87]
- Florida AFL–CIO, representing 500,000[88]
- International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, representing 150,000[89]
- International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers, representing 130,000[90]
- International Association of Fire Fighters, representing 313,000[91]
- International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, representing 30,000[74]
- International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, representing 570,000[92]
- International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, representing 216,000[93]
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing 725,000[94]
- International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing 1.4 million[95]
- International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, representing 80,000[96]
- International Longshoremen’s Association, representing 65,000[97]
- International Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing 33,000[98]
- International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, representing 5,500[99]
- International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers[100]
- International Union of Elevator Constructors, representing 28,620[101]
- International Union of Operating Engineers, Representing 374,000[102]
- International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, representing 103,858[103]
- King County Labor Council, representing 75,000[104]
- Laborers’ International Union of North America, representing 557,999[101]
- Maine AFL–CIO, representing 36,000[105]
- Maine State Employees Association, representing 13,000[106]
- Maine State Nurses Association, representing 2,000[105]
- Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, representing 23,400[107]
- Massachusetts AFL–CIO, representing 400,000[108]
- Michigan Education Association, representing 157,000[109]
- National Association of Government Employees, representing over 100,000[110]
- National Association of Letter Carriers, representing over 300,000 [111]
- National Education Association, representing 3 million[112]
- National Federation of Federal Employees, representing 100,000[101]
- National Nurses United, representing 150,000[113][B 1][114]
- National Postal Mail Handlers Union, representing 50,000[115]
- National Treasury Employees Union, representing 150,000[68]
- New York City Central Labor Council, representing 1.5 million[116]
- Office and Professional Employees International Union, representing 105,000[117]
- Ohio Federation of Teachers, representing 20,000[118]
- Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association, representing 44,000[119]
- Oregon AFL–CIO, representing 125,000[120]
- Pennsylvania AFL–CIO, representing 800,000[106]
- Pride at Work[74]
- Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, representing 60,522[74]
- Rhode Island AFL–CIO, representing 80,000[121]
- Sailors’ Union of the Pacific, representing 736[122]
- Seafarers International Union, representing 35,498[107]
- SEIU 32BJ, representing 75,000[106]
- Service Employees International Union, representing 1.9 million[123]
- South Bay Labor Council, representing 100,000[124]
- Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, representing 2,652[125]
- Texas AFL–CIO, representing 235,000[126]
- Texas State Teachers Association, representing 68,000[127]
- Transportation Trades Department, AFL–CIO[74]
- Transport Workers Union of America, representing 151,000[128]
- UFCW Local 1776, representing 20,000[74]
- United Association, representing 329,954[129]
- United Autoworkers, representing 390,000[130]
- United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Representing 445,000[131]
- United Farm Workers, representing 10,278[132]
- United Food and Commercial Workers, representing 1.3 million[133]
- United Steelworkers, representing 1.2 million[134]
- United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, representing 18,750[135]
- UNITE HERE, representing 300,000[136]
- Utility Workers Union of America, representing 50,000[74]
- Virginia AFL-CIO[137]
- Washington State Labor Council, representing 550,000[138]
- West Virginia AFL–CIO, representing 80,000[139]
- Wisconsin AFL–CIO, representing 250,000[140]
- Writers Guild of America West, representing 24,440[141]
And now, President Donald Trump:
Heads of State and Government
Current
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil (2019–present) (Independent)[250][251][252]
- Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines (2016–present) (PDP–Laban)[253][254]
- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India (2014–present) (Bharatiya Janata Party)[255][256][254]
- Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary (1998–2002, 2010–present) (Fidesz)[257][254]
- Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (1999–2008, 2012–present) (All-Russia People’s Front)[258]
Deputy Heads of State and Government
Current
- Ivica Dačić, Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia (2014–present), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2014–present) and president of the Socialist Party of Serbia[259]
Former
- Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy (2018–2019) (League)[260]
Members of national and supranational parliaments
Current
- Conrad Black, member of the House of Lords (2002–present) (on leave of absence) and media mogul[261]
- Eduardo Bolsonaro, member of the Chamber of Deputies (2015–present), Chamber Leader for the Social Liberal Party (2019–2020) and son of President Jair Bolsonaro[262][263]
- Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, Spokesperson of the Vox Parliamentary Group in the Congress of Deputies (2019–present) (Vox)[264]
- Doug Ford, 26th Premier of Ontario, Ontario MPP for Etobicoke North, Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (2018–present)[265]
- Paul Girvan, Member of Parliament for the House of Commons of the United Kingdom (2017–present) (Democratic Unionist Party)[266]
- Ian Paisley Jr, Member of Parliament for the House of Commons of the United Kingdom (2010–present) (Democratic Unionist Party)[266]
- Sammy Wilson, Member of Parliament for the House of Commons of the United Kingdom (2005–present) (Democratic Unionist Party)[266]
Former
- Nigel Farage, British politician, and leader of the Brexit Party (Brexit Party since 2019)[267]
Unions
- Alabama Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Alabama State Trooper Association, representing 407[596]
- Alaska Public Safety Employee Association, representing 800[596]
- Amtrak Fraternal Order of Police, representing 452[597]
- Arizona State Troopers Association, representing 1,171[596]
- Arkansas Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Association of Colorado State Patrol Professionals, representing 1,138[596]
- Association of Montana Troopers, representing 237[596]
- California Association of Highway Patrolmen, representing 11,000[596]
- Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, representing 14,086[598]
- Clark County School District Police Officer’s Association, representing 210[599]
- Colorado State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, representing 8,000[600]
- Connecticut State Police Union, representing 1,040[596]
- Delaware Fraternal Order of Police, representing 847[601]
- Delaware State Troopers Association, representing 706[596]
- Detectives’ Endowment Association, representing 17,200[602]
- Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers, representing 188[596]
- Florida Police Benevolent Association, representing 30,000[603]
- Florida Police Chiefs Association, representing 900[604]
- Florida State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, representing 23,110[605]
- Fraternal Order of Police, representing 355,000[606]
- Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge #25, representing 725[607]
- Georgia State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police[608]
- Illinois Command Officers Association[596]
- Indiana State Police Alliance, representing 1,100[596]
- International Union of Police Associations, representing 19,200[609]
- Iowa State Patrol Supervisors Association, representing 83[596]
- Iowa State Troopers Association, representing 275[596]
- Kansas State Troopers Association, representing 500[596]
- Kentucky Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police[610]
- Las Vegas Metro Police Managers and Supervisors Association[599]
- Louisiana Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, representing 14,000[611]
- Louisiana State Troopers Association[596]
- Maine State Troopers Association, representing 458[596]
- Maryland Troopers Association, representing 2,269[596]
- Michigan State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, representing 10,000[612]
- Michigan State Police Troopers Association, representing 1,500[596]
- Minnesota State Patrol Troopers Association, representing 591[596]
- Milwaukee Police Association, representing 1,868[613]
- Mississippi Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Missouri State Troopers Association, representing 1,300[596]
- Nassau County Police Benevolent Union, representing 2,400[614]
- National Association of Police Organizations, representing 362,000[615]
- National Border Patrol Council, representing 18,000[616]
- Nevada Highway Patrol Association, representing 445[596]
- New Hampshire Troopers Association, representing 329[596]
- New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police, representing 5,000[617]
- New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, representing 33,000[618]
- New Mexico State Police Association, representing 517[596]
- New York State Police Investigators Association, representing 1,200[619]
- New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, representing 6,000[620]
- North Carolina Police Benevolent Association[595]
- North Carolina Sheriff Police Alliance[621]
- North Carolina Troopers Association, representing 1,670[596]
- North Dakota Troopers Association, representing 148[596]
- North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, representing 398[599]
- Ohio Troopers Coalition, representing 1,598[596]
- Oregon State Police Officers Association, representing 856[596]
- Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police[622]
- Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, representing 9,200[623]
- Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union, representing 4,500[624]
- Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, representing 14,000[625]
- Police Benevolent Association of Georgia[595]
- Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, representing 24,000[626]
- Police Officers Association of Michigan, representing 10,000[627]
- Public Safety Alliance of Nevada, representing 10,000[599]
- Reno Police Protective Association, representing 330[599]
- Retired Police Association of New York, representing 5,000[628]
- Rhode Island State Troopers Association, representing 228[596]
- South Carolina Police Benevolent Association[595]
- State Police Association of Massachusetts, representing 1,500[596]
- State Troopers Association of Nebraska, representing 447[596]
- State Troopers Fraternal Association of New Jersey, representing 2,585[596]
- State Troopers Non-Commissioned Officers Association, representing 1,000[596]
- State Troopers Superior Officer Association[596]
- South Carolina State Troopers Association, representing 955[596]
- Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, representing 2,349[629]
- Tennessee Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Tennessee State Troopers Association, representing 972[596]
- Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, representing 4,700[596]
- Texas Municipal Police Association, representing 30,000[630]
- Troopers Lodge #41 Fraternal Order of Police, representing 3,200[596]
- Tucson Police Officer’s Association, representing 807[631]
- Utah Highway Patrol Association, representing 465[596]
- Vermont Troopers Association, representing 332[596]
- Virginia Police Benevolent Association[595]
- Virginia State Police Association, representing 2,300[596]
- Washington State Patrol Troopers Association, representing 1,100[596]
- West Allis Professional Police Association, representing 154[632]
- West Virginia Police Benevolent Association[595]
- West Virginia Troopers Association, representing 655[596]
- Wisconsin Troopers Association, representing 474[596]
- Wyoming Fraternal Order of Police, representing 1,691[633]
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, representing 210[596]
