Bannon ready to drop hammer on Biden. Clapper & Brennan blame Russia once again.
The Duran: Episode 711.
Bannon Speaks to Revolver News in Exclusive Interview on Hunter’s Hard Drive and What Comes Next
Bannon Speaks to Revolver News in Exclusive Interview on Hunter’s Hard Drive and What Comes Next – Revolver
Steve Bannon has since clarified to Revolver News that he was brought into the project based on familiarity with corruption in corporate America, on Wall Street, and within the Chinese Communist Party and America’s political class. Mr. Bannon revealed that he “worked up and executed the roll out plan” of the information contained in the Hunter hard drives.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Is it possible that the goal is to get rid of Biden, and promote Harris as the future president?
If you want to know what Steve Bannon, former Naval Intelligence and top Goldman Sachs exec has to say, reflective, I presume, of his former employment, read this dispatch. It is informative
If by future President you mean by Spring — yeah