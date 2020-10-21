in Latest, Video

Bannon ready to drop hammer on Biden. Clapper & Brennan blame Russia once again

Bannon ready to drop hammer on Biden. Clapper & Brennan blame Russia once again.

The Duran: Episode 711.

Bannon Speaks to Revolver News in Exclusive Interview on Hunter’s Hard Drive and What Comes Next

Bannon Speaks to Revolver News in Exclusive Interview on Hunter’s Hard Drive and What Comes Next – Revolver

Steve Bannon has since clarified to Revolver News that he was brought into the project based on familiarity with corruption in corporate America, on Wall Street, and within the Chinese Communist Party and America’s political class. Mr. Bannon revealed that he “worked up and executed the roll out plan” of the information contained in the Hunter hard drives.

Janet
October 22, 2020

Is it possible that the goal is to get rid of Biden, and promote Harris as the future president?

leifjohnson
October 22, 2020

If you want to know what Steve Bannon, former Naval Intelligence and top Goldman Sachs exec has to say, reflective, I presume, of his former employment, read this dispatch. It is informative

Sue Rarick
October 22, 2020

If by future President you mean by Spring — yeah

