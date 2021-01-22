Janet Yellen Says GO BIG So Expect MASSIVE Money Flow! What About the Debt?

source / The Money GPS

The U.S. has been able to pursue unlimited deficit spending, unlimited debt expansion simply because of both domestic and foreign purchases of U.S. debt. It’s seen in the financial industry to be as good as gold. It will never fail. As Alan Greenspan said, they can always print money to pay the debt. And so institutions, corporations, individuals, and everyone in between have consistently invested in U.S. debt. But who will buy it if the current biggest owners decide to stop?

The Debt Question Facing Janet Yellen: How Much Is Too Much? – WSJ

The Debt Question Facing Janet Yellen: How Much Is Too Much? A big question hangs over Janet Yellen this week at her confirmation hearing to become U.S. Treasury secretary: How much debt is too much? In the past four years, U.S. government debt held by the public has increased by $7 trillion to $21.6 trillion.

Dollar Shorts Mount Before Yellen Outlines Market-Based Policy

Dollar Shorts Mount Before Yellen Outlines Market-Based Policy (Bloomberg) — Investors may take Janet Yellen’s expected endorsement of a market-driven exchange rate as an additional green light for the U.S. currency’s long-term downtrend.The U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate will affirm the U.S.’s commitment to a market-determined dollar value on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The wealthy are investing like market bubble is here, or at least near

The wealthy are investing like a market bubble is here, or at least near If an investor with $1 million or more in the market thinks that a stock bubble is already here – or soon enough one will be coming – what is the correct response? According to a new survey from E-Trade Financial, the answer is to keep investing in stocks, with more emphasis on undervalued sectors of the market.

How to stay in stocks if the record market has you fearing bubble

How to stay in stocks if the record market has you fearing bubble The current bull market has been defined by the fact that nothing can defy it. Threats come and go, but stocks keep setting new records.

Point72 to Expand With Florida Offices as Managers Head South – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/point72-to-expand-with-florida-offices-as-managers-head-south

Janet Yellen. First the Fed chair, now treasury secretary. Always pushing as hard as possible for maximum expansion of money. More Fed money. More more in circulation. More cash. More helicopters. The stock market has already gone into the most extreme levels ever in history. It will exceed every previous record. More stimulus checks.

