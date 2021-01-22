Janet Yellen Says GO BIG So Expect MASSIVE Money Flow! What About the Debt?

The U.S. has been able to pursue unlimited deficit spending, unlimited debt expansion simply because of both domestic and foreign purchases of U.S. debt. It’s seen in the financial industry to be as good as gold. It will never fail. As Alan Greenspan said, they can always print money to pay the debt. And so institutions, corporations, individuals, and everyone in between have consistently invested in U.S. debt. But who will buy it if the current biggest owners decide to stop?
The Debt Question Facing Janet Yellen: How Much Is Too Much? – WSJ
The Debt Question Facing Janet Yellen: How Much Is Too Much?
A big question hangs over Janet Yellen this week at her confirmation hearing to become U.S. Treasury secretary: How much debt is too much? In the past four years, U.S. government debt held by the public has increased by $7 trillion to $21.6 trillion.
Dollar Shorts Mount Before Yellen Outlines Market-Based Policy
Dollar Shorts Mount Before Yellen Outlines Market-Based Policy
(Bloomberg) — Investors may take Janet Yellen’s expected endorsement of a market-driven exchange rate as an additional green light for the U.S. currency’s long-term downtrend.The U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate will affirm the U.S.’s commitment to a market-determined dollar value on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The wealthy are investing like market bubble is here, or at least near
The wealthy are investing like a market bubble is here, or at least near
If an investor with $1 million or more in the market thinks that a stock bubble is already here – or soon enough one will be coming – what is the correct response? According to a new survey from E-Trade Financial, the answer is to keep investing in stocks, with more emphasis on undervalued sectors of the market.
How to stay in stocks if the record market has you fearing bubble
How to stay in stocks if the record market has you fearing bubble
The current bull market has been defined by the fact that nothing can defy it. Threats come and go, but stocks keep setting new records.
Point72 to Expand With Florida Offices as Managers Head South – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/point72-to-expand-with-florida-offices-as-managers-head-south
Janet Yellen. First the Fed chair, now treasury secretary. Always pushing as hard as possible for maximum expansion of money. More Fed money. More more in circulation. More cash. More helicopters. The stock market has already gone into the most extreme levels ever in history. It will exceed every previous record. More stimulus checks.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
SEC.gov | EDGAR Full Text Search
No Description
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
Janet Yellen at top of Treasury would give boost to bull investors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday suggested bullish investors will have a leg up under the Biden administration. Reacting to comments Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee, provided senators during her confirmation hearing earlier that day, Cramer welcomed her focus on addressing the U.S. job market.
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
Austin Expected to be Nation’s Hottest Housing Market in 2021, Leading a Sunbelt Surge – Zillow Research
A panel of economists and real estate experts expect Austin to outperform the national market by the largest margin, followed by Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Denver Expensive coastal markets New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are most likely to underperform, though Zillow expects growth in every market Key tailwinds
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think putting Janet “Shake it” Yellen into the position previously held by Mr Munchkin will make any difference?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset