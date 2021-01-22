Hungary ready to sanction Big Tech for ‘systemic abuses’ of free speech
Hungary Weighs Big Tech Sanctions Over ‘Systemic Abuses’ Of Free Speech
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said Monday that Hungary is considering sanctions against big tech firms over alleged "systemic abuses" of free speech.
Twitter’s Trump ban: BJP slams it, Congress says welcome signal
In an unprecedented move, Twitter banned US President Donald Trump from the platform on Friday, stating that two of his tweets were “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
