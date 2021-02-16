in Latest, Video

India building local social web. Big Tech being replaced by Modi

100 Views

India building local social web. Big Tech being replaced by Modi

****News Topic 289*****

India’s space agency to build homegrown alternative to Google Maps, after country introduces ‘own’ Twitter & WhatsApp

India’s space agency to build homegrown alternative to Google Maps, after country introduces ‘own’ Twitter & WhatsApp

India’s space agency has partnered with MapmyIndia, a tech company specializing in digital map data, to build an alternative to Google Maps. The announcement comes as India rolled out local alternatives to Twitter and WhatsApp. The new project was announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation and MapmyIndia late on Friday.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

IndiaAlex ChristoforouKoo

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

No quick-fix to end the Yemen war

Scotland’s SNP drama, May elections & another independence referendum