India building local social web. Big Tech being replaced by Modi
India’s space agency to build homegrown alternative to Google Maps, after country introduces ‘own’ Twitter & WhatsApp
India’s space agency has partnered with MapmyIndia, a tech company specializing in digital map data, to build an alternative to Google Maps. The announcement comes as India rolled out local alternatives to Twitter and WhatsApp. The new project was announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation and MapmyIndia late on Friday.
