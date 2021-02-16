in Latest, Video

Scotland’s SNP drama, May elections & another independence referendum

Scotland's SNP drama, May elections & another independence referendum

The Duran: Episode 888

Scottish politics is in disarray – the row between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon is hardly an endorsement for independence

Row between Salmond and Sturgeon is hardly an endorsement for independence | Sean O’Grady

Voices No one would claim that Westminster and Whitehall are paragons of efficiency, but the procedural dramas in Scotland show that things are going badly wrong in Holyrood One of the women who accused Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, of sexually assaulting her has said that the inquiry now being undertaken into the way the Scottish government handled the first claims is, for her, more traumatic than her participation in Salmond’s actual court trial (which was separate, though with obvious links).

ScotlandThe DuranSNP

