Russian Revolution 2.0 Cancelled. Navalny Protests Flop
Supporters light up Russia’s cities to keep faith with jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Protesters staged a nationwide flashmob called “Love is Stronger than Fear” on Valentine’s Day in solidarity with the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Attempting to avoid the harsh response that met recent street protests, people emerged at 8pm local time into the communal yards between apartment blocks and switched on torches on their mobile phones.
…sorry to disappoint both of you, Alex and Alexander (that I appreciate for your general geopolitical and economic analysis with much details and insights of the locals realities), but I think that time is getting short for the Russian dictator…the foreign enemy threat and narrative (that was true in same case a not true in other cases) is not an excuse for the large civil oppression and brutality, the lack of state organization were the oligarchs loot the country in a stratospheric scale and were the vast majority of the population lives in poverty…Putin failed completely to organize a modern,… Read more »
Obviously you don’t live in Russia, maybe you have some roots there. Anyone who looks at what Russia looks like before Mr. Putin’s arrival and where Russia is now. He really doesn’t need any more proof of what a man and President Putin are like. He is hated by the oligarchs who stole resources from Russia and the Russian people since the collapse of the USSR, which Putin expelled from the country. So is Navalny. They were caught stealing and laundering money while sending money offshore. He and his brother were arrested. He wants revenge for that and that’s his… Read more »