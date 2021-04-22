in Latest, Video

Derisory Turnout At Navalny Protests Despite Massive Media Attention

20 Views

Derisory Turnout At Navalny Protests Despite Massive Media Attention
News Topic 123

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander MercourisNavalny

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Canada caught funding White Helmets $4 Million annually