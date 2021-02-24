in Latest, Video

Theatre of the Absurd: Amnesty Grants, Then Revokers’ Navalny’s Prisoner of Conscience Status

News Topc 57:

Amnesty strips Alexei Navalny of ‘prisoner of conscience’ status

Amnesty said it took the decision after complaints of “hate speech” by the Russian opposition leader.

Amnesty International has stripped the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status after it says it was “bombarded” with complaints highlighting xenophobic comments that he has made in the past and not renounced.

Alexander Mercouris

