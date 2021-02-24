Barstool’s Dave Portnoy faces off against Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev
****News Topic 300*****
You Killed The Little Guy!” – Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev Faces Off Against Dave Portnoy In Tense Interview
“You Killed The Little Guy!” – Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev Faces Off Against Dave Portnoy In Tense Interview
In a face-off sparked by a random Twitter exchange, Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev sat for an interview with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy and was taken to task for Robinhood’s actions during the “meme” stock trading explosion that happened late last month, when shares of GME, AMC and other heavily shorted names exploded higher on a surge in retail interest galvanized by Reddit’s “WallStreetBets” forum.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.