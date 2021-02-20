in Latest, Video

Greta in trouble. India furious with activist "toolkit"

Indian activist arrested for creating protest ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

An Indian activist has been arrested for allegedly making an anti-government protest toolkit that Greta Thunberg accidentally shared online. Disha Ravi, 22, could face up to life in prison following her arrest Sunday in connection to the online document, which calls for organized support for India’s deadly farmers’ protests.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

IndiaAlex ChristoforouGreta Thunberg

