Modi’s India ready to crush Twitter for failing to deal with “misinformation”
Twitter Ridiculed For Saying It Won’t Suspend Accounts On Orders of Indian Government Follow Due to “Free Expression”
Says it won’t take action against accounts that spread “misinformation,” despite using that justification to ban Trump.
Twitter faced ridicule after it resisted demands by the Indian government to suspend accounts for spreading “misinformation,” claiming that it cherished “free expression,” despite having removed multiple prominent accounts in the U.S. for “spreading misinformation.”
