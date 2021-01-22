Erdogan in Biden’s Sights as Turkey faces US Sanctions
Biden cold shoulders Erdogan as request for call left unanswered
With just seven days until Joe Biden assumes office, the US president-elect is yet to respond to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offer of a phone call, an unusual snub for a powerful Nato ally. Three people familiar with the issue told Middle East Eye that Erdogan’s office requested a call with Biden last month, but weeks later no conversation has been arranged.
Biden appoints staunch Turkey critic Brett McGurk to National Security Council
US President-elect Joe Biden nominated Brett McGurk, an outspoken advocate of American military presence in Syria and staunch detractor of the Turkish government, as Middle East coordinator on the National Security Council. McGurk, a veteran of the national security establishment who served in various capacities under successive Democratic and Republican administrations, has frequently criticised the Turkish government over its role in Syria and broader regional policies.
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken says Turkey not acting like an ally
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state on Tuesday accused NATO member Turkey of not acting like an ally and said Washington would review if further sanctions are required on Ankara over its acquisition of a Russian air defense system.
