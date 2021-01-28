Investors Are “Frogs in Boiling Water” as Nearly Every Indicator Hits Dot Com 2000 Level!

source / The Money GPS

Frogs in boiling water. That’s how Seth Klarman describes investors today. Conditioned to not feel fear. Just like with The Money GPS, he blames the Fed directly. The trouble here is that the Fed is actually unable to stop a crisis, would never stop a crisis, and in fact creates a crisis in the first place. But they have been conditioned to believe otherwise so that’s the consensus. The truth doesn’t matter to most. Only herd mentality.

Baupost’s Seth Klarman compares investors to ‘frogs in boiling water’ | Financial Times

Baupost’s Seth Klarman compares investors to ‘frogs in boiling water’ Seth Klarman, the founder of hedge fund Baupost Group, has told clients central bank policies and government stimulus have convinced investors that risk “has simply vanished”, leaving the market unable to fulfil its role as a price discovery mechanism.

These Are the Most Expensive Stocks in a Market Full of Optimists – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/these-are-the-most-expensive-stocks-in-a-market-full-of-optimists?srnd=businessweek-v2

SPAC Rush Leads Active ETF to Go All In on Blank-Check Companies

SPAC Rush Leads Active ETF to Go All In on Blank-Check Firms The world’s first actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in blank-check companies is doubling down on the red-hot SPAC market at the expense of its other strategy, merger arbitrage. The Accelerate Arbitrage Fund was launched in April by Julian Klymochko, the founder and chief executive of Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.

Hedge Funds Beef Up Tech Holdings Before Apple, Amazon Earnings – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-23/hedge-funds-beef-up-tech-holdings-before-apple-amazon-earnings?srnd=premium-canada

Rates Traders Are Counting on Powell to Quell Talk of 2021 Taper – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-23/rates-traders-are-counting-on-powell-to-quell-talk-of-2021-taper?srnd=premium-canada

Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States | The Pew Charitable Trusts

Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States Low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks contributed.

People in Five States Say Get Me Outta Here

https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/people-in-five-states-say-get-me-outta-here

Greenwich Homes Are in Short Supply, So Buyers Are Bidding Up – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-21/greenwich-homes-are-in-short-supply-so-buyers-are-bidding-up?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Pete Buttigieg Puts Gas Tax Hike “On the Table” During Confirmation Hearing | Americans for Tax Reform

Pete Buttigieg Puts Gas Tax Hike “On the Table” During Confirmation Hearing Only two days in office and the Biden administration is already considering breaking President Biden’s campaign promise that “anyone making less than $400,000 a year won’t pay a penny more” in taxes. During his Senate confirmation hearing for Transportation Secretary, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg told members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that a gas tax increase is “on the table” as a means to pay for infrastructure spending. When asked directly by Sen.

Seth Klarman describes the current market. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments A promising sign of a bounce back in the pandemic-ravaged economy has stalled: Fewer borrowers are resuming mortgage payments. The proportion of homeowners postponing mortgage payments had been falling steadily from June to November, an indication that people were returning to work and the economy was beginning to recover.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

