Fake ‘Trump Administration Accomplishments’

Eric Zuesse

Though Britain’s Daily Mail (and others) have noted some of Donald Trump’s lies in his list of “Trump Administration Accomplishments”, the worst lies in that list were ignored, because neither the Democratic Party and Labour Party billionaires nor the Republican Party and Conservative Party billionaires — no billionaires — want the truth to be known on those matters. So, here’s one such section of those mega-lies by Trump (and then the documented truth about each item in it) (and these are lies that the billionaires-controlled media never exposed the truth about — they hid it):

Defeated terrorists, held leaders accountable for malign actions, and bolstered peace around the world.

•Defeated 100 percent of ISIS’ territorial caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

•Freed nearly 8 million civilians from ISIS’ bloodthirsty control, and liberated Mosul, Raqqa, and the final ISIS foothold of Baghuz.

•Killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.

•Created the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) in partnership between the United States and its Gulf partners to combat extremist ideology and threats, and target terrorist financial networks, including over 60 terrorist individuals and entities spanning the globe.

•Twice took decisive military action against the Assad regime in Syria for the barbaric use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians, including a successful 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles strike.

The documented truth about:

“Defeated 100 percent of ISIS’ territorial caliphate in Iraq and Syria”: The U.S. started bombing ISIS in Syria on 16 November 2015, because Russia was already bombing the hell out of ISIS there, ever since 30 September 2015, and America was, quite simply, embarrassed. Russia was destroying the oil-tanker trucks that carried into Turkey the oil they stole from Syria (and which was purchased mainly by Israel, so that indirectly Israel was funding ISIS), and so Russia was economically strangling ISIS. Russia’s bombing of those ISIS-driven oil tanker trucks was done instead of having ground-troops go in or else bomb Raqqa directly and slaughtering both the captives that ISIS held and ISIS itself. Bombing those oil trucks was the far more humane way to conquer ISIS, by snuffing-out its main income-stream. Until 16 November 2016, America had instead been air-dropping weapons to ISIS in Raqqa for ISIS to use those weapons against Russia’s bombers. But on 16 November 2016, the U.S. Government said “This is our first strike against tanker trucks, and to minimize risks to civilians, we conducted a leaflet drop prior to the strike.” The U.S. wanted to warn those ISIS drivers before bombing them. It was pure hypocrisy, just a show for the folks back home to continue accepting the U.S. Government’s aggressions against Syria. Of course, this was under U.S. President Barack Obama, who was at least as bad as Trump, but Trump continued Obama’s atrocities in Syria, and they’re nothing to brag about.

The documented truth about:

“•Freed nearly 8 million civilians from ISIS’ bloodthirsty control, and liberated Mosul, Raqqa, and the final ISIS foothold of Baghuz.”:

U.S. then reinforced Syrian ISIS by working with Turkey to move the ISIS forces from Mosul in Iraq into Syria so as to help sustain the stolen-oil profits that constituted the main financial lifeblood of Syria’s ISIS.

The documented truth about:

“•Killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.”:

On 3 January 2020, Trump assassinated the world’s most effective general who led the elimination of ISIS, Qasem Soleimani. And the U.S. Government calls Soleimani a ‘terrorist’, because America’s billionaires want to grab Iran back. However, the locating and killing of Baghdadi was authentically a major achievement of Trump, just as the locating and killing of Osama bin Laden had been a major achievement of Obama.

The documented truth about:

“•Created the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) in partnership between the United States and its Gulf partners to combat extremist ideology and threats, and target terrorist financial networks, including over 60 terrorist individuals and entities spanning the globe.”:

Trump has many times denied it but the royalties of Saudi Arabia and of Qatar and of the Gulf Cooperation Council (all of them Sunnis) have been the main funders of Al Qaeda and of other extremist fanatical Muslim groups (almost all of which are Sunnis, not Shiites — which Trump falsely alleges they are). From the outset, those fundamentalist Sunnis have been trying to oust the passionately secular and anti-sectarian Bashar Assad from power in Syria. Even back in 2012, Obama was backing those fanatics, and Trump was supporting them just as strongly. The purpose was to transfer the control of Syria over to the Saud family, who were to appoint new rulers there. America’s alliance with the Saudi and Qatari royals will almost certainly continue under Biden. The Terrorist Financing Targeting Center is co-chaired by the U.S. Government and the Government of Saudi Arabia, both of which Governments aren’t really anti-terrorist, but anti Shiite.

The documented truth about:

“•Twice took decisive military action against the Assad regime in Syria for the barbaric use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians, including a successful 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles strike.”

The U.S. bombing of Syria on 7 April 2017 was in retaliation against Syria’s Government for a never-confirmed chemical-weapons attack that the U.S. Government and its allies alleged Syria’s Government to have perpetrated three days prior, but which might instead have been staged by the jihadists with whom the U.S. is allied there. However, the other bombing of Syria by Trump and his allies was one year later, on 14 April 2018, for a U.S.-alleged chemical-weapons attack that the OPCW investigators confirmed had been staged by the U.S.-allied forces (so as to provide a pretext for the U.S. and its allies to bomb Syria).

And that’s just a sample, and concerns only Trump’s foreign policies, not his domestic ones. For example, none of this has anything to do with a common hell that Trump and his policies and his followers perpetrated upon millions of ordinary working Americans, such as was described by a barista, at Huffington Post, on 22 January 2021, headlining “I Work In A Coffee Shop In Montana. Anti-Maskers Have Made My Job Hell.” Trump perpetrated against the American people not merely by his policies, but by his example. And that’s why he was such an international embarrassment to the American nation. His “MAGA” “Make America Great Again” was exactly the opposite of what he actually achieved.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

