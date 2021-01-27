In First Call Biden Caves to Putin on Arms Control
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | The White House
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed both countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5. They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging…
Telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden
Vladimir Putin congratulated Joseph Biden on the start of his term as US President. He noted that normalisation of relations between Russia and the US would meet the interests of both countries and, considering their special responsibility for maintaining global security and stability, of the entire international community.
‘Putin’s proposal a non-starter’: White House rejects Russian call to extend nuclear arms control treaty
Washington has refused President Vladimir Putin’s offer to extend New START, the last remaining arms control treaty between the US and Russia, for one year without any preconditions. “President Putin’s response today to extend New START…
Washington’s ‘no’ to Putin’s proposal of a New START extension is a political victory for Moscow
Follow RT on Putin intervened to state clearly and directly that a one-year extension of the New START treaty was the only option. The White House declined, setting the stage for a new arms race should Trump win in November.
Russia, US agree to extend New START on Moscow’s conditions – senior diplomat
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and the US have agreed to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) without pre-conditions, as Moscow insisted, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Wednesday. “On our conditions,” he said in response to a corresponding question by TASS.
