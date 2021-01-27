in Latest, Video

Italy’s Prime Minister Conte resigns. Political crisis deepens

The Duran: Episode 870

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns as political crisis escalates

Italy is facing more political turmoil after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday, at a time when the country faces a severe health and economic crisis. Italy has been embroiled in political uncertainty over the past three weeks after a small party, Italia Viva, decided to exit the coalition government led by Conte.

