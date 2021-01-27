Italy’s Prime Minister Conte resigns. Political crisis deepens
Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns as political crisis escalates
Italy is facing more political turmoil after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday, at a time when the country faces a severe health and economic crisis. Italy has been embroiled in political uncertainty over the past three weeks after a small party, Italia Viva, decided to exit the coalition government led by Conte.
