Epoch Times channel demonetized by YouTube
YouTube, the video platform service that is a Google subsidiary, has banned The Epoch Times, a rising, conservative-leaning media outlet, from earning money off its videos. “YouTube demonetized the Epoch Times and related accounts last week,” Stephen Gregory, publisher of The Epoch Times confirmed to Just the News on Tuesday in an email.
What we need is a super app aggregating all alt media (Gab Parler Telegram) where a publisher like DURAN uploads. When an upload happens the app notifies me and i select the media and the publisher and the article I wish to read. Something like the notification Telegram sends me about DURAN. I could instruct Telegram to send the notifications instead to the super app. I think that would give them a run for their money because it effectively aggregates the TOTAL user base of these media and it makes it look very large. That will peak the interest of… Read more »