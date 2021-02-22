Salvini loses support as he supports Draghi. Brothers of Italy rises
The Duran: Episode 892
Italy’s ‘Super Mario’ Draghi Wins Parliament Backing For New Govt
Italy’s ‘Super Mario’ Draghi Wins Parliament Backing For New Govt
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday secured final parliamentary approval for his government of national unity, allowing him to focus on his country’s unprecedented health and economic crisis. The lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, backed the former European Central Bank (ECB) chief and his mixed cabinet team of technocrats and politicians with 535 votes in favour, 56 against and five abstentions.
Matteo Salvini’s hardcore supporters lose faith in their ‘Capitano’
Matteo Salvini’s hardcore supporters lose faith in their ‘Capitano’
For years Matteo Salvini was their “Capitano”, a fearless hero who antagonised Brussels and toured Italy in a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “no more euro”. Now the one-time poster child of anti-euro populism has enthusiastically embraced a new Italian government led by Mario Draghi, the former central banker credited with saving the single currency Salvini once vowed the country would quit.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.