Regional elections in Italy shows rise of Euroskeptic parties & Salvini in pole position

An important regional electoral round took place in Italy on September 20 and 21 for Veneto, Liguria, Marche, Toscana, Puglia, Campania and Valle d’Aosta.

In Italy, the regions are more or less equal to the states in America, but with less powers. Among the seven regions in the election were the second in national economic importance (Veneto), the one with the first Italian naval port (Genoa, in Liguria), and the one with Naples, the “symbol” city of the South (Campania).

Immediately after the elections, the Italian newspapers began to repeat that for the center-right (roughly comparable to the U.S. Republicans) it was a defeat. In particular, it would have been Salvini’s League (which in the center-right occupies more or less the space than Trump’s base in the Republican party) to suffer the worst defeat. At this point “the osmosis factor”, so dear to the left-wing press, was inevitable: American left-wing journalists, who only read European left-wing newspapers, began to say that the Italian conservatives were defeated.

Too bad that the dreams of radical chic sitting in their golden East Coast palaces do not correspond to the truth.

