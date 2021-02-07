in Latest, Video

Salvini shocks Italy, supports new EU Draghi government

The Duran: Episode 880

Italy’s Draghi wins support of 2 rival parties for new government

The Italian premier-designate Mario Draghi on Saturday secured preliminary support from two key parties to form a new government that will decide how to spend more than €200bn (£175bn) in European Union funds to help relaunch Italy s pandemic-ravaged economy.

Greg
February 7, 2021

I wonder what Salvini’s current stance is on immigration? Another ‘assimilation’? As for Four Star … it was started by an Italian comedian, Pepe Grillo, so no surprise its now a joke.

