Turkish gunmen arrest / 5 / young men in Afrin, north of Aleppo

Militants of the “Samarkand Brigade” faction / 5 / were arrested in the village of “Kafr Safra”, affiliated to “Jenderes” sub-district in the countryside of “Afrin” north of Aleppo.

A local source stated that the militants of the pro-Ankara faction raided a number of houses in the village, and arrested “Ahmed Muhammad” / 22 /, “Hassan Sher” / 23 / years old, “Murad Khalou” / 24 / years old, and “Abdul Rahman” Muhammad / 22 / and Ali Hajji / 31 / years old.

The source added that the gunmen took the arrested youths to an unknown destination, and their fate remained ambiguous, amid fears of their families that they would be beaten, tortured, and even killed by the gunmen, according to what happened to those who were previously arrested in the region, by the Turkish-backed factions.

The source suggested that the militants would contact the families of the detainees to request a ransom in exchange for their release, a method that the Turkish-backed factions have always adopted since they took control of “Afrin” at the beginning of the year / 2018 /.

The violations of the pro-Ankara factions in “Afrin” continue unceasingly, whether through arrest campaigns, kidnappings, and ransom demands or by plundering public and private property in the region, while local sources for the Syria Documentation Center indicated a new violation committed by the militants of the Turkish-backed “Sham Legion” Recently, in “Raju” sub-district in the countryside of the region.

The sources indicated that the gunmen destroyed a tombstone belonging to the Syrian poet “Aref Sheikho” in the village of Kusa, from which he came, under the pretext that there was writing in the Kurdish language on the headstone, in violation of the sanctity of graves and the dead.

The Turkish forces and the factions loyal to them have a wide and prolonged record of crimes and violations they have committed in northern Syria amid international silence about holding Ankara and its factions accountable for these violations.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report