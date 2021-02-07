Biden and Russia, Turkey and Saudi: Tough in Public, Soft in Private
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov – United States Department of State
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today. Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the New START extension and the need for new arms control that addresses all of Russia’s nuclear weapons and the growing threat from China.
Biden administration makes first call to Turkey
National security adviser Jake Sullivan ran through a panoply of regional issues in a call with his Turkish counterpart.
Top adviser to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin spoke with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan for nearly an hour on Tuesday in the first official communication between the NATO allies since former President Donald Trump left office.
