Homeowners Keep Delaying Mortgage Payments! Debt Now Unpayable For Millions

source / The Money GPS

We are living in fantasy land right now. Everything has been pushed back. All pain has been delayed. We have taken a painkiller, but the emergency is not gone. It’s only covered up. As Bernanke promised, Fed activities would be temporary and once the economy was strong, these actions would be rolled back. They needed to be reversed because of how dangerous they were but also because they truly overstep their boundaries in what they’re supposed to be as an institution. My how things change. Today, the Fed could literally buy every bond, every share of available stock, every vacant house, and the people would cheer. They would celebrate the foreign takeover, all in the name of keeping asset prices high forever.

Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments – WSJ

Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments A promising sign of a bounce back in the pandemic-ravaged economy has stalled: Fewer borrowers are resuming mortgage payments. The proportion of homeowners postponing mortgage payments had been falling steadily from June to November, an indication that people were returning to work and the economy was beginning to recover.

Real estate is seeing a massive shift in 2021. People are buying bigger and bigger homes, taking on more debt, and refinancing, taking advantage of super low interest rates. This was a trend in 2020 but now everything seems to be rapidly accelerating. Debt and mortgages are picking up steam.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report