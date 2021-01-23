Food Prices RISE and Commodities Index Going Straight UP Like 2008! Exuberance or New Reality?

Janet is in. The Fed is in. INvestors are in. Are you in, or out? Let’s face it, those who are putting their money into the stock market, real estate, and many other assets are benefitting from the devaluation of the currency. Those who are working for their money, who have some savings, who need to live off a pension or social security, are ultimately getting crushed. The question is, at what point do the vast majority of people wake up to ask who is responsible for this?
Jim Cramer: Janet Yellen would give bull investors an advantage
Janet Yellen at top of Treasury would give boost to bull investors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday suggested bullish investors will have a leg up under the Biden administration. Reacting to comments Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee, provided senators during her confirmation hearing earlier that day, Cramer welcomed her focus on addressing the U.S. job market.
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
Austin Expected to be Nation’s Hottest Housing Market in 2021, Leading a Sunbelt Surge – Zillow Research
Austin Expected to be Nation’s Hottest Housing Market in 2021, Leading a Sunbelt Surge – Zillow Research
A panel of economists and real estate experts expect Austin to outperform the national market by the largest margin, followed by Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Denver Expensive coastal markets New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are most likely to underperform, though Zillow expects growth in every market Key tailwinds
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
U-Haul report: States where the most people migrated to in 2020
The states Americans headed to the most in 2020, according to U-Haul
Work from home orders and job losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted many Americans to pack up and head to other states in 2020. The ones who rented one-way U-Hauls went to states like Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Ohio, according to a new report by the company.
Americans Are Getting Richer, Helped by Federal Reserve Policies in Pandemic – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-17/the-rich-are-minting-money-in-the-pandemic-like-never-before
China record corn imports.jpg (1032×536)
No Title
No Description
bbg grains subindex.jpg (1030×529)
No Title
No Description
Tech-negative-earnings.png (564×283)
No Title
No Description
Margin-Debt-Free-Cash-Balances-011621.png (905×600)
No Title
No Description
Technically Speaking: Signs Of Exuberance Warn Of Correction – RIA
Technically Speaking: Signs Of Exuberance Warn Of Correction – RIA
During the past couple of weeks, I have discussed the rising levels of exuberance in the markets. Importantly, that exuberance combined with surging margin debt levels warns of an impending correction. I recently discussed why this is not a “new bull market,” which changes the dynamic of the understanding of “risk” in markets.
FMS bitcoin.jpg (953×1005)
No Title
No Description
most crowded detail.jpg (725×368)
No Title
No Description
FedEx to Cut up to 6,300 Jobs in Europe on TNT Integration – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-19/fedex-plans-up-to-6-300-job-cuts-in-europe-on-tnt-integration?srnd=premium
Income Gap in Canada Widening at ‘Dramatic’ Pace, CIBC Says – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-19/income-gap-in-canada-widening-at-dramatic-pace-cibc-says?srnd=premium-canada
ECB Is Capping Bond Yields But Don’t Call It Yield Curve Control – BNN Bloomberg
ECB Is Capping Bond Yields But Don’t Call It Yield Curve Control – BNN Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) — The European Central Bank is emulating its Asia-Pacific peers by controlling government borrowing costs, just in a uniquely European way. The ECB is buying bonds to limit the differences between yields for the strongest and weakest economies in the euro zone, according to officials familiar with the matter, with one person saying the central bank has specific ideas on what spreads are appropriate.
Food prices are rising significantly as we see the inflation at this time. More money, cash, debt, entering the system. There is an influx of capital going into the stock market from institutions, money managers, corporations, individual retail investors, all directions. Very low interest rates, mortgage rates increasing prices of everything.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
Europe and Biden ‘on the same page’ over tech regulation, EU chief says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she hopes to work with the new U.S. president in forming global digital rules.
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
How Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is luring tech players from Silicon Valley and New York
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was leaving lunch at tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s house and on his way back to City Hall when he got a text from an unknown number. The person was polite, wanting to catch up and congratulating him on a job well done, so Suarez asked whom he was speaking with, to which he got back “David B.”
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
SEC.gov | EDGAR Full Text Search
No Description
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think that central bank activity has an impact on food prices?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset