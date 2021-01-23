No Book Deals For Traitors?

The witch-hunt of Donald Trump and his “enablers” continues after the rigged election. A website with the unfortunate name Reason has endorsed a letter signed by more than five hundred authors urging publishers not to publish any memoirs by members of the Trump Administration. Judging from the text of this letter, most of these authors write fiction, or more likely a brand of fantasy that would give JK Rowling a run for her money. Here are a few of its claims:

“we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses.”

That is a lot of lies in a few words, but briefly, who put the “kids in cages” to begin with? Here’s a clue, he was President from 2008 until 2016. That’s right, under the Obama Administration, the offspring of asylum seekers (read economic migrants who think Ameri-K-a owes them a living) were so impounded at the border. Photographs of such from the Obama era were cynically recycled as “victims” of Donald Trump until the scam was exposed.

The involuntary surgeries claim appears to be greatly exaggerated, but here is a balanced assessment. As pointed out in the article, these were decisions made by medical professionals with informed consent, not a re-run of the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. As many of these women do not appear to have spoken English fluently if at all, something may have got lost in translation. Having said that, here is a case of an Englishwoman who was given a hysterectomy decades ago, apparently without her fully informed consent.

Regarding the virus, did Donald Trump really scoff at the science? Here is a reminder: Nancy Antoinette forgoing her ice cream to talk out of both sides of her mouth. The first part of this very short clip sees her blaming Trump for the spread of the virus; the second part shows her playing it down and encouraging people to visit Chinatown earlier in the year. Such lies are not difficult to find.

As for Trump and company supporting the “coup” attempt earlier this month, that is too stupid to comment on. Now let’s talk about real traitors who staged a real coup and ask why none of them is serving hard time. First up, Hillary Clinton.

It has now been revealed that Mrs Clinton was responsible for the colossal Russian collusion hoax that was used to sabotage the Trump Administration. She did this to deflect from her e-mail scandal which saw her somehow transferring top secret information from secure Government networks onto the regular Internet to avoid freedom of information laws thereby protecting her pay to play scheme from official scrutiny. That constitutes espionage. The Steele dossier was commissioned from a foreign agent with the purpose of subverting or even overthrowing the elected government of the United States. That constitutes sedition at least, and money laundering to disguise the source of the funds.

Her enablers included at least James Comey and John Brennan, very likely James Clapper as well, and a great many others including foreign nationals. Maltese national Joseph Mifsud was used to attempt to dirty up Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos, while the lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was sent to a meeting with Donald Trump Junior simply to put a Russian in the same room as a Trump; that constitutes conspiracy, a grand conspiracy.

As for the current inhabitant of the White House, this is a man who has long been in the pockets of China, a man who used his son as a conduit to enrich himself. If that doesn’t constitute treason, it certainly constitutes a serious abuse of public office, and money laundering. It should also warrant serious scrutiny of any and every action Joe Biden takes in relation to China considering the outrageous and baseless scrutiny of the Trump Administration with regard to Russia.

Are you sure you wanna to talk about traitors, boys and girls?

