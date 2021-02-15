Federal Debt To Exceed Size of Economy THIS YEAR! Even Before $1.9 Trillion Bailout!

source / The Money GPS

The stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ Jim Cramer says

The stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ Jim Cramer says CNBC’s Jim Cramer sounded the alarm Wednesday saying that the stock market is inching closer to a frothy environment, where investors pay up for stocks while ignoring fundamentals. “You wouldn’t know it from the sedate action in the averages …

Viant (DSP) IPO: Shares surge 90%

Viant, the ad tech company that bought MySpace, sees shares surge 90% in IPO Viant Technology, the latest ad tech company to go public, saw shares pop more than 90% after the company launched its initial public offering Wednesday. Viant operates a demand-side advertising platform, or DSP, called Adelphic. It was priced at $25 per share, but opened at $44, and closed the day at $47.72.

Coleman Leads $23 Billion Payday for 15 Hedge Fund Earners – Bloomberg

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps | Reuters

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an “explosion of risk” from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality.

Deficit projected at $2.3 trillion for 2021, without new stimulus: CBO

Deficit projected at $2.3 trillion for 2021, not counting additional stimulus, CBO says The federal budget deficit is projected to total $2.3 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year, a drop from last year but well ahead of anything the U.S. had seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.

$1,923,752,000,000: Federal Spending Sets Record Through January | CNSNews

$1,923,752,000,000: Federal Spending Sets Record Through January (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The federal government spent a record $1,923,752,000,000 in the first four months of fiscal 2021 (October through January), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement. At the same time, the government collected $1,188,021,000,000 in total tax revenues-resulting in a record October-through-January deficit of $735,732,000.

Bloomberg News Lays Off Staffers Including Longtime Editors – Variety

Bloomberg News Lays Off Staffers Including Longtime Editors Bloomberg News on Thursday began notifying a group of employees they were being terminated, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in an ongoing string of layoffs at media companies as they grapple with the economics of the digital age.

Bitcoin to Come to America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Bitcoin to Come to America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon Bank of New York MellonCorp., the nation’s oldest bank, is making the leap into the market for bitcoin, a sign of broader acceptance of the once-fringe digital currency. The custody bank said Thursday it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its asset-management clients.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer.

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

CLUBHOUSE. I'm thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I'll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it.

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

