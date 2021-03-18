Fed To Increase Liquidity Ratio and SPOOK the Markets! Or Will Powell Go Major Risk On?

source / The Money GPS

We have seen the Fed give money out to every institution around the world. They hid it from the public in the best interest of the public apparently. They refused to admit who got the money though it was later determined and made public. What has happened to that money? Why is there no public documentation a decade later? Who is left to stand up to them? Of course the answer is nobody, no one, absolutely not even a chance.

The Latest: Paris may face new lockdown as ICUs fill up

The Latest: Extra flights to Mallorca laid on from Germany BERLIN – A German airline says it is laying on extra flights to Mallorca over the Easter period after the lifting of a German travel warning for the Spanish island prompted a big increase in bookings.

US banks hold their breath ahead of Fed leeway expiration | Opinion | ING Think



US banks hold their breath ahead of Fed leeway expiration 11 March 2021Read in about 7 minutes The stakes are high as we head to 31st March. By then, the positive leeway the Fed gave to US banks on how to treat Treasuries and reserves comes to an end, unless the Fed decides to extend it. We think they will, but not with conviction.

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears – France 24

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210314-markets-be-damned-fed-standing-firm-on-inflation-fears

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances

Median Real Personal Incomes By Quintile

Real GDP Vs. Federal Expenditures

Retail investors may keep flowing into stocks, but that doesn't mean they have to keep going up

Retail investors may keep flowing into stocks, but that doesn't mean they have to keep going up Wall Street has recast the little guy as the big swing factor in the market, with professional researchers tracking small traders' moves, anticipating waves of new money chasing stocks and calculating the public's influence on how shares are revalued.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Velocity of M2 Money Stock Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy | U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy What is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, Excluding Food and Energy? A measure of prices that people living in the United States, or those buying on their behalf, pay for goods and services. It's sometimes called the core PCE price index, because two categories that can have price swings – food and energy – are left out to make underlying inflation easier to see.

Alternate Inflation Charts

Alternate Inflation Charts The CPI chart on the home page reflects our estimate of inflation for today as if it were calculated the same way it was in 1990. The CPI on the Alternate Data Series tab here reflects the CPI as if it were calculated using the methodologies in place in 1980.

American Airlines cancels 13,000 layoff warnings after COVID bill | 10tv.com

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/american-airlines-warn-notices-covid-bill/507-7405f204-1571-4bd7-8418-8d99bac25563

Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage | Reuters

Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage (Reuters) – Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said.

More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

