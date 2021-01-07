Carl Icahn Warns Stocks Could Drop in PAINFUL Correction! One Thing All Bubbles Have in Common

source / The Money GPS

This really doesn’t end well. We have financial derivatives of all kinds, even weather derivatives, and soon water in the West of the U.S. will see what derivatives do to the price of their precious commodity. The markets are not a joke. They’re not for fun. They are a system of wealth confiscation and the mega corporations use it constantly. And more people need to wake up to it.

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker | Reuters

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA said on Monday that investors had given their blessing to a $52 billion merger to create the world’s fourth largest automaker, and shares in the new company, named Stellantis, would start trading in two weeks.

Covid-real estate: Home prices rise faster in middle of U.S.

Home prices are rising faster in the middle of the U.S. as Covid drives people away from coasts Home prices are rising across the nation, but the Covid pandemic is turning the usual geographical trends on their heads. Home values have historically risen most sharply in large cities on the coasts, where supply is leaner and demand is stronger. That is no longer the case.

Fed’s Evans sees long period of accommodative monetary policy | Reuters

Fed’s Evans sees long period of accommodative monetary policy (Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday had a message for markets: vaccines may bring the coronavirus pandemic under control this year, but the U.S. central bank is nowhere close to ending its super-easy monetary policy.

Fed’s Evans says policy ‘well-positioned’ now | Reuters

Fed’s Evans says monetary policy ‘well-positioned’ now (Reuters) -Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday said the U.S. central bank’s current policy stance is “well-positioned” and that by springtime it would become clearer if or how the Fed needs to adjust its asset purchase program.

returns-of-all-asset-classes-2020.jpg (1200×1170)

Covid-Impact-on-Economies-v2.jpg (1200×1480)

Carl Icahn warns that the market rally could end in a painful correction and is hedging accordingly

Carl Icahn warns that the market rally could end in a painful correction and is hedging accordingly Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned of the possibility of a significant decline for stocks at some point, telling CNBC’s Scott Wapner that “wild rallies” in the market always meet a dramatic end. Wapner reported Icahn’s warning on ” Halftime Report” during a turbulent day for the stock market.

Stock market today: Stocks begin 2021 with a sell-off, Dow drops more than 300 points

Stocks begin 2021 with a sell-off, Dow drops more than 300 points Stocks dropped on Monday, the first trading day of 2021, amid concerns about global coronavirus cases and the Georgia runoff elections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 382.59 points lower, or 1.3%, at 30,223.89. At one point, the Dow was down more than 700 points.

bfm8056.jpg (968×539)

bfm2030_0.jpg (981×518)

image-1.png (642×413)

Wall Street Eyes Billions in the Colorado’s Water – DNyuz

Wall Street Eyes Billions in the Colorado’s Water There is a myth about water in the Western United States, which is that there is not enough of it. But those who deal closely with water will tell you this is false. There is plenty. It is just in the wrong places. Cibola, Ariz., is one of the wrong places.

Margin-debt-2020.jpg (500×654)

Leveraged-and-inverse-funds-2020.jpg (500×620)

The stock market is rising higher and higher. There has never been a time in which so many investors have been putting money like this into the markets before. More tech stocks are becoming household names. Many unicorns are born every day. Billion dollar companies with excessive debt, SPAC deals, and IPO’s are absorbing the insatiable investor appetite.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.

#money #finance #invest

